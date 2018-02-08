There are certain things that are not visible to the nakedeye, here hyperspectral imaging comes into play. Hyperspectral imaging is usedto identify materials, find objects, or detecting processes. In case ofhyperspectral cameras, they combine spectroscopy with digital imagingtechnique.

Based on application, the global hyperspectral imagingsystems market can be segmented into machine vision/ optical sorting, militarysurveillance, life sciences & medical diagnostics, and other applications(meteorology, thin film manufacturing, colorimetry, remote sensing, and nightvision). On the basis of component, the market is classified into accessoriesand hyperspectral cameras.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of variousfactors contributing to the expansion of the global hyperspectral imagingsystems market. It also provides insights into challenges that the market couldface over the forecast period. The prevailing trends in overall marketoperations are also studied in the report in detail.

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market: Trends andProspects

The global hyperspectral imaging systems market is driven byvarious factors, they include technological innovation in sensor design,quantitative increase of research projects using hyperspectral imaging systems,manufacturing lightweight and compact low-cost cameras, and expandingindustrial applications of HIS. The relative complexity of analyzing andprocessing the high amounts of imaging data acts as a major hindrance to thegrowth of the market. Plus the high cost of hyperspectral cameras is anotherdrawback for the market growth.

In terms of application, the life sciences and medicaldiagnostics segment is said to aid the market growth, and is projected to scorea high CAGR in the forecast period. The recent progress in image analysismethods hyperspectral cameras, and computational power providing prospects inmedical applications are expected to supplement the market segment. Themilitary surveillance is pegged to be another attractive application segment ofthe market, and is projected to hold large share of the market in coming years.The growth can be attributed to factors such technological advancements andconsistency and accuracy of data.

Request Sample :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20222

The hyperspectral cameras segment based on component held alarge market share in 2016. Due to the growth of low-cost hyperspectral camerasand rise in adoption for new applications, this segment of the market is set togrow over the forecast period.

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market: RegionalAnalysis

Geographically, the global hyperspectral imaging systemsmarket can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest ofthe World. North America is said to account for a large market share, and isexpected to lead the market in the forecast period. The market growth in thisregion can be largely attributed to the factors such as increase in researchfunding, high adoption of hyperspectral imaging systems in research, growingawareness on the benefits of hyperspectral imaging in commercial industries,and technological advancements. Another promising region for the market isAsia-Pacific, and this region is projected to register a high CAGR over theforecast period.

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market: VendorLandscape

The report profiles some of the key companies operating inthe global hyperspectral imaging systems market. It also offers insights intothe threats and opportunities that the companies are projected to witness inthe coming years. Some of the prominent players in the market are CorningIncorporated, SPECIM, Spectral Imaging Ltd., Headwall Photonics, Inc., Resonon,Telops, Applied Spectral Imaging, BaySpec Inc., Surface Optics Corporation,Norsk Elektro Optikk AS, and ChemImage Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market.It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiableprojections about market size. The projections featured in the report have beenderived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, theresearch report serves as a repository of analysis and information for everyfacet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets,technology, types, and applications.