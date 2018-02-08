Hunter Heat and Air, an HVAC service business (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) is expanding their service menu to include both electrical services as well as plumbing services. The expansion is due to the growth of the company and the current and estimated future demand of the certain geographical areas.

While Hunter Heat and Air serves the Ardmore, Ada, Durant, Edmond, and Lindsay areas of Oklahoma as well as the Denison, Gainesville, and Sherman areas of Texas in regard to HVAC services, their expansion into electrical and plumbing services are currently only applicable to Ardmore and Ada, OK.

The electrical services cover installation of new equipment, repair of damaged equipment, and also replacement of faulty or broken equipment.

The plumbing services include but are not limited to repairs of leaks and garbage disposals, water heater installation and repair, and pinpointing and fixing drain and sewer problems. Water quality testing is also offered.

As with their offered HVAC services, when you hire a Hunter electrical or pluming specialist, you can be sure you only get the best. You will know the cost up front, never have to worry about extra or hidden fees, and you and your home will always be treated with the utmost respect.

Schedule your service today.

About HunterHeatandAir.com:

Hunter Heat and Air ( https://hunterheatandair.com ) was founded in 2006 as a side project by owner and founder Chris Hunter. In 2009 Hunter left his full-time job to dedicate all of his energy to his HVAC business. Over the last decade he has grown the company establishing five locations and employing dozens of well-trained and licensed contractors.

Contact:

Chris Hunter, Owner

Company: Hunter Heat and Air

Phone: 580-223-9090

Address: 707 Lake Murray Dr. S., Ardmore, OK 73401

Email: hunterheatandair@protonmail.com