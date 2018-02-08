Heilind Asia recently opened a new warehouse in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China with a storage area of 1200 sqm and is specialized in supporting customers in China.

Hong Kong, February 07, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – Following the opening of a new office in Taipei in 2017 to focus on the electronic components business in Taiwan, Heilind Asia recently opened a new warehouse in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, China with a storage area of 1200 sqm and is specialized in supporting customers in China. The new warehouse will shorten the lead time, improve production efficiency and strengthen supply chain management.

In the past five years, Heilind Asia has set up warehouses in Hong Kong and Singapore, Hong Kong warehouse has distribution center and value-added service center. Heilind Asia attaches great importance to China market, so the new warehouse was established in Suzhou and it begun to operate, which shortens the delivery cycle in China and improve production efficiency.

China is a fast-growing and very dynamic market, and it has many emerging application fields with strong demand, so supply chain management and Inventory area coverage is very important for Heilind Asia. The function of Suzhou Warehouse is to make Heilind Asia become the leading distributor of the top suppliers, the representative of customers and industries, and to be the priority partner of suppliers and customers.

Heilind supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect and electromechanical products.

