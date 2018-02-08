Dartmouth, NS ( webnewswire.com ) February 08, 2018 – Halifax based used car dealers, Halifax Agencies are now offering easy car loans to prospective buyers looking for easy car financing, but have poor credit scores. They can either contact a customer support executive directly or visit the website to use their car loan calculator.

“The car loan calculator gives users an idea about their car loan needs and determines their estimated monthly payment. At Hayden Agencies, we have been helping buyers buy their dream car with great deals and discounts on used cars. With the easy financing option, it becomes easy for everyone to own a car,” says their spokesperson.

The used car dealership also offers credit rebuilding programs for bad credit users along with cash back offers with the loan. There’s also a discount program for some groups of people like students, employees of the Department of National Defence, and those new to the country.

“All our vehicles go through a 180 point inspection. We offer free detailing before handover to make sure that the car looks and feels as good as new while driving,” he adds.

Hayden User Car Dealerships have a huge inventory of vehicles, including some popular brands like Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, etc. “From hatchbacks and two-door coupes to convertibles and pickups, ATVs and SUVs, we have a vehicle to match any specification and vehicle type,” adds the spokesperson.

About Hayden Agencies:

Hayden Agencies is a Halifax based used car dealership offering a great selection of used car vehicles at affordable prices. The team also offers easy financing options tailored to the client’s needs.

To learn more, visit, https://haydenagencies.com/

