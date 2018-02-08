Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market. According to report the global green solvents & bio solvents market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of green solvents & bio solvents market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global green solvents & bio solvents market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017-2023.

The recent report identified that North America dominated the global green solvents & bio solvents market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the green solvents & bio solvents market worldwide.

The report segments the global green solvents & bio solvents market on the basis of type and application.

Global Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market by Type

Bio-Alcohols

Dio-Glucols

Bio-Diols

Lactate Esters

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

Others

Global Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market by Application

Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives

Printing Inks

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Other Applications

Companies Profiled in the Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

bioamber inc.

huntsman corporation

E.I. Dupont de nemours & co.

The dow chemical company

vertec biosolvents inc.

florida chemicals company inc

cargill inc.

cremer oleo gmbh & co.

