A wireless local area network (WLAN) is a wireless computer network uses free space or radio waves as a communication channel. WLAN links two or more devices using wireless communication within limited areas such as homes, schools, computer laboratories, colleges, offices, etc. This gives users the access to move within a limited local coverage area and still be connected to the same network. A WLAN card can be installed in to the computers as a piece of permanent hardware, or it can be used as a peripheral device that can be able to connect to the external port, which is called Universal Serial Bus (USB) port.

Increasing adoption of numerous connected devices such as mobile computing devices (smartphones, tablets, and PCs), media players (smart set-top boxes, smart TVs, and gaming consoles), wearable devices (smart watches, smart bands, smart glasses, fit-bits and smart clothing), and smart home appliances are resulting in increasing demand for WLAN card. This is anticipated to drive growth of the global WLAN card market. In addition, WLAN cards offers greater mobility to users as compared to traditional wired network and is expected to fuel growth of the global WLAN card market over the forecast period.

However, WLAN cards are have higher security risks as compared to wired network as they can be easily hacked. This concern makes it unreliable to an extent and may challenge growth of the global WLAN card market. In addition, WLAN cards provide lower bandwidth, owing to limitations in radio transmission and high error rate due to interference hence, they cannot support video teleconferencing (VTC) and is other factor expected to hamper growth of the global WLAN card market over the forecast period.

New Wi-Fi standards like 802.11ac are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for the global WLAN card market that allows enterprises to address the need for connecting products such as gateways, home appliances, and entertainment systems for smart homes, sensors, and STBs with a common wireless network to offer interoperability.

The global WLAN card market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global WLAN card market is segmented into, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Amongst the various regional markets, North America market is dominating the global WLAN card market in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around XX% during the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of connected households by individuals of the countries in this region.

Key players in the global WLAN card market include Intel Corporation, TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd., D-Link Corporation, Netgear Inc., ASUS Computer GmbH, Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co.,Ltd., NetCore Technologies Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Blink Technologies, Inc, and Huawei Technologies, Co., Ltd.