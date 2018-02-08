Vascular access is a surgically created vein used to remove and return blood during hemodialysis. Hemodialysis is treatment for kidney failures that uses machine to filter blood. Vascular access devices are devices inserted into veins for diagnostics purpose or therapeutic reasons, such as blood sampling, administration of medication, and blood transfusions. The dialysis machine works as an artificial kidney which cleanses the blood.

Increasing number of lifestyle diseases such as high blood pressure (https://marketresearch.biz/report/vascular-access-devices-market/), diabetes, and obesity are key factors driving growth of the global vascular access devices market. In addition, high prevalence rate of cardiovascular diseases, and wide application of vascular access devices in children, and adults for treatment are other factors expected to boost growth of the global vascular access devices over the forecast period.

However, issues pertaining to use of catheters such as infections related to skin and blood is a key factor restraining growth of the global vascular access devices market. Additionally, stringent government regulations regarding product approvals is other major factor expected to hamper growth of the global vascular access devices market to a significant extent.

Technological advancement in production of catheter such as drug coated catheter is expected to generate opportunities for major market players over the forecast period.

The global vascular access devices market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of region, the global vascular access devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America market is a dominant player in the global vascular access devices market and accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This can be attributed to well-developed healthcare industry, presence of leading medical vascular access devices manufacturers, and increasing number of patients suffering from kidney disorders. The market in Europe accounts for second-highest revenue share contribution in the global vascular access devices market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to presence of a large patient pool in emerging economies such as China and India in the region.

Prominent players in the global vascular access devices market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, C. R. Bard, Inc., Smiths Medical, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, B.Braun Melsungen AG, NIPRO Medical Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, TERUMO CORPORATION, Vygon (UK) Ltd., AngioDynamics, Inc., and Romsons Scientific & Surgical Industries Pvt. Ltd.