The recently published report titled Global Tape Storage Industry 2018 Market Research Report is an in depth study providing complete analysis of the industry for the period 2018 – 2025. It provides complete overview of Global Tape Storage considering all the major industry trends, market dynamics and competitive scenario.

The Global Tape Storage Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Global Tape Storage. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Global Tape Storage provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Global Tape Storage also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

The report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Tape Storage Sales Market Report 2018

1 Tape Storage Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tape Storage

1.2 Classification of Tape Storage by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Tape Storage Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Tape Storage Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Under 680 MB

1.2.4 680 MB – 2.5 GB

1.2.5 2.5 – 12 GB

1.2.6 12 – 60 GB

1.2.7 60 – 300 GB

1.2.8 300 GB – 1.5 TB

1.2.9 Over 1.5 TB

1.3 Global Tape Storage Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Tape Storage Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial Usage

1.3.3 Home Usage

1.4 Global Tape Storage Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Tape Storage Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Tape Storage Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 China Tape Storage Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Tape Storage Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Tape Storage Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Tape Storage Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Tape Storage Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Tape Storage (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Tape Storage Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2025)

2 Global Tape Storage Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Tape Storage Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Tape Storage Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Tape Storage Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Tape Storage (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Tape Storage Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.2.2 Global Tape Storage Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Tape Storage (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Tape Storage Sales and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Tape Storage Revenue and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

2.4 Global Tape Storage (Volume) by Application

3 United States Tape Storage (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Tape Storage Sales and Value (2013-2018)

3.1.1 United States Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.2 United States Tape Storage Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

3.1.3 United States Tape Storage Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

3.2 United States Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

3.3 United States Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

3.4 United States Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

4 China Tape Storage (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Tape Storage Sales and Value (2013-2018)

4.1.1 China Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.2 China Tape Storage Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.1.3 China Tape Storage Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

4.2 China Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

4.3 China Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

4.4 China Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5 Europe Tape Storage (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Tape Storage Sales and Value (2013-2018)

5.1.1 Europe Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Europe Tape Storage Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.3 Europe Tape Storage Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

5.2 Europe Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 Europe Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Europe Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Japan Tape Storage (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Tape Storage Sales and Value (2013-2018)

6.1.1 Japan Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Japan Tape Storage Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Japan Tape Storage Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

6.2 Japan Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Japan Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Japan Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Southeast Asia Tape Storage (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Tape Storage Sales and Value (2013-2018)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Tape Storage Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Tape Storage Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

7.2 Southeast Asia Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 Southeast Asia Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Southeast Asia Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 India Tape Storage (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Tape Storage Sales and Value (2013-2018)

8.1.1 India Tape Storage Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.2 India Tape Storage Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

8.1.3 India Tape Storage Sales Price Trend (2013-2018)

8.2 India Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 India Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

8.4 India Tape Storage Sales Volume and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

9 Global Tape Storage Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Fujifilm

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Tape Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Fujifilm Tape Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 HP

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Tape Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 HP Tape Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 IBM

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Tape Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 IBM Tape Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Glassbridge Enterprises

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Tape Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Glassbridge Enterprises Tape Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 Maxell

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Tape Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 Maxell Tape Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Quantum

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Tape Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 Quantum Tape Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Sony

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Tape Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Sony Tape Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 Zetta

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Tape Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 Zetta Tape Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Lenovo

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Tape Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 Lenovo Tape Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 Dell

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Tape Storage Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 Dell Tape Storage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 Teijin

10 Tape Storage Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Tape Storage Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tape Storage

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Tape Storage

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Tape Storage Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Tape Storage Major Manufacturers in 2017

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Tape Storage Market Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1 Global Tape Storage Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.1 Global Tape Storage Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.2 Global Tape Storage Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.1.3 Global Tape Storage Price and Trend Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2 Global Tape Storage Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2018-2025)

14.2.1 Global Tape Storage Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.2 Global Tape Storage Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

14.2.3 United States Tape Storage Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.4 China Tape Storage Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.5 Europe Tape Storage Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.6 Japan Tape Storage Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Tape Storage Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.2.8 India Tape Storage Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2018-2025)

14.3 Global Tape Storage Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.1 Global Tape Storage Sales Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.2 Global Tape Storage Revenue Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.3.3 Global Tape Storage Price Forecast by Type (2018-2025)

14.4 Global Tape Storage Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

