Starter culture are microorganisms that can be used in production of dairy products such as cheese, yogurt, etc. Starter cultures are mixed with milk at specific temperature. They help in fermentation process and increase the chemical and physical properties of products that undergo fermentation processes. Starter cultures have many functions such as to give flavour and aroma to the products, to control undesirable growth of organisms, and for proteolytic and lipolytic activities.

Rising demand for baked & dairy products and increasing use of alcoholic beverages are key factors driving growth of the global starter culture market. In addition, technological advancements such as genetically modified starter culture is a major factor expected to fuel growth of the global starter culture market over the forecast period.

Stringent government regulations on use of microorganisms in food products is a key factor restraining growth of the global starter culture market. Additionally, fluctuating raw material prices is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global starter culture market over the forecast period.

Rising demand for functional drinks coupled with superior nutritive and ready-to-drink beverages are expected to create lucrative opportunities for major players in the global starter culture market during the forecast period.

The global starter culture market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global starter culture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Europe dominates the global starter culture market in terms of revenue and is followed by the market in North America. This dominance can be attributed to increasing consumption of nutritional beverages in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest growth and is projected to register a CAGR of X.X% in the global starter culture market during the forecast period, owing growing demand for dairy products and high consumption rate of ready-to-drink beverages in countries such as China and India in the region.

Prominent players in the global starter culture market include AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, CSK Food Enrichment, Lesaffre, Döhler Group, lactina-ltd.com, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont Nutrition & Health, Biena Snacks, and Wyeast Laboratories, Inc.