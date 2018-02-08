Sleep apnea or sleep aponea is a sleep disorder. Apnea literally means “cessation of breath” or “respiratory arrest”. It is chronic sleep disorder in which you have one or more pauses in breathing or shallow breaths while you sleep. Each pause can last for few seconds or minutes and can occur frequently during sleep. Causes for sleep apnea can be the result of nasal congestion, along with swelling of the throat, or tonsillitis that temporarily produces very enlarged tonsils, due to various severe infections, resulting in failure of the lungs to function effectively. Temporary spells of sleep apnea syndrome may also occur in individuals who are under the influence of a drugs, alcohol or medicines that may relax their body tone excessively and interfere with normal arousal from sleep mechanisms, depression and fatigue, unhealthy lifestyle and night shifts. Sleep disorders can hamper an individuals” quality of life and result in loss of productivity. Since the individual is not aware of the disorder symptoms occurring during sleep, many of the sleep apnea cases are undiagnosed, resulting in worsening of several health conditions such as hypertension, stroke, diabetes, heart diseases and others. Sleep apnea can be bifurcated in two types, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and central sleep apnea. Among the two, obstructive sleep apnea is a common form of sleep apnea and around 4% – 5% of the population is affected.

Sleep apnea diagnostic devices industry (https://marketresearch.biz/report/sleep-apnea-diagnostic-devices-market/)Sleep apnea diagnostic devices industry is expected to witness a rapid growth due to technological advances that result in the development of effective diagnostic and therapeutic devices. The factors powering demand for sleep apnea diagnostic devices market are increasing healthcare expenditure on home care testing equipment and wearable devices. Increasing prevalence of obstructive sleep apnea is likely to lead to significant growth in cost incurred for treatment of sleep apnea, which is anticipated to create demand for more advanced devices for diagnosis of sleep apnea. These factors in turn are expected to positively impact the sleep apnea diagnostic system market during the projected period. On the other hand, high cost of treatment therapies, high cost of treatment devices, regulatory procedures, side effects of sleep apnea devices, cheap alternatives options for treatments, high competition in market, emerging companies may hinder the growth of the market.

North America market has been estimated to dominate the global sleep apnea diagnostic devices market, accounting for maximum revenue share of the market, due to high obesity rates and improper lifestyles, and higher adoptability rate of sleep apnea services. Introduction of updated devices and owing to the simple and easy process of their regulatory approval, the market in North America is creating a positive impact on the global sleep apnea diagnostic system market, followed by Western Europe and China.

Some of the key players operating in the global sleep apnea diagnostic system market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Natus Medical Incorporated, Nihon Kohden, Curative Medical Inc., Dickinson and Company, Braebon Medical Corporation, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., Becton, SOMNOmedics GmbH, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, Cleveland Medical Devices Inc., BMC Medical Co, Ltd., and ResMed Inc., Fisher and Paykel Healthcare Limited., Compumedics Limited, DeVilbiss Healthcare, Global Medical Holdings, Itamar Medical Ltd., Weinmann Medical Technology, Deymed Diagnostic, NovaSom, and Medtronic.