The form of radiation used in cancer treatment is known as ionizing radiation – a high-energy form of radiation. Radiation therapy or radiotherapy is a therapy using ionizing radiation, commonly as a part of cancer treatment. Radiation therapy is primarily used to control or kill malignant cells and normally is delivered by a linear accelerator. Radiotherapy is used alone or in combination with chemotherapy to treat cancer. Radiation therapy is commonly applied to the cancerous tumor (https://marketresearch.biz/report/radiotherapy-market/)in order to control cell growth. Radiotherapy works by destroying cancer cells in the area that”s being treated. Normal cells can also be damaged by radiotherapy, which may cause side effects. Cancer cells cannot repair themselves after radiotherapy, but normal cells usually can.

Increasing incidence of cancer, coupled with rising demand for accurate radiotherapy equipment are key factors driving growth of the global radiotherapy market. In addition, healthy reimbursement policies in developed economies, and technological advancements in imaging technologies for radiotherapy applications are other major factors expected to fuel growth of the global radiotherapy market over the forecast period.

However, increasing number of side effects caused by radiotherapy is a key factor restraining growth of the global radiotherapy market. Additionally, lack of appropriate healthcare infrastructure, and skilled professionals in emerging economies are other major factors anticipated to fuel growth of the global radiotherapy market over the forecast period.

The global radiotherapy market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end users, and region. On the basis of region, the global radiotherapy market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Currently, the market in North America dominates the global radiotherapy market in revenue terms owing to high adoption rate of radiotherapy, and presence of appropriate healthcare infrastructure in countries in the region. The market in Europe accounted for second-highest revenue share in the global radiotherapy market, due to high healthcare expenditure by governments of countries, and high disposable income, followed by markets in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to have moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to presence of a large patient pool, and growing awareness about radiotherapy in emerging economies in the region.

Prominent players in the global radiotherapy market include Elekta AB (pub), Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, IBA Worldwide, IsoRay Inc., Nordion (Canada) Inc., Raysearch Laboratories, Mevion Medical Systems, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and C. R. Bard, Inc.