Polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys are polymer resins which are utilized as engineering thermoplastics. Polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys are non-polar, amorphous solid resins with good impact strength and dimensional stability. Polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys absorb less moisture, highly resistant to heat and abrasion. Average content of polyphenylene ether (PPE) in its alloys is around 50% of the total formulation. Almost all polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys are alloyed with polystyrene Polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys pellets can be extrusion molded, blow molded or injection molded to manufacture thermoplastic articles. Polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys can also be blended with nylon and glass oxide to produce strong thermoplastic resins. Polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys are chemically stable plastics. Commercially, polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys are available in structural foam molded, filled, reinforced, and flame retardant grades.

Polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys are primarily used as engineering thermoplastics for business machines and trays for integrated circuit boards. Nylon reinforced Polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys are utilized by automotive industry for injection molded fenders due to their high resistance against organic chemicals and better performance at extreme temperatures. It competes with polycarbonate (PC), poly-butylene terephthalate (PBT) and many other engineering thermoplastics with similar properties for a wide range of high performance applications.

Polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys market is driven by its demand from the electrical and electronics industry and automotive industry. Demand growth is expected to be driven by the growth of end use industries of polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys. However, substitutability with other engineering thermoplastics such as polycarbonate (PC) and polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) among others is expected to restrain market growth. Furthermore, most of the substitutes available for similar applications are available commercially at prices lower than that of polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys. Specialized product development of new polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys focused on specific applications to avoid substitutability can be a prospective market opportunity for further demand growth.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of engineering thermoplastics including polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys riding on high sales of end use application products to its large population base. Major industrial economies including China, India, Japan and South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand are the major consumers of polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys for application in a variety of business machines, electric and electronic goods. Two of the most populated countries, China and India are situated in Asia. Both these countries are growing rapidly and witnessing rising disposable income and purchase power parity of the general population. This in turn is expected to drive demand for consumer goods and further for polyphenylene ether (PPE) alloys in automotives and electronic devices. Major market players have established their production facilities in Asia owing to the availability of cheap labor and land and comparatively lenient norms and regulations against chemicals and plastics. North America is another major consumer for engineering thermoplastics especially in the automotive industry. In Rest of the World, Brazil, Argentina and South Africa contribute to major demand for the market. Europe is expected to witness comparatively slower growth than other regions due to recent economic meltdown which affected the automotive industry in the region.

Some of the market players include Marplex Australia PTY Limited, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) among many others.

