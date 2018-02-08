Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Home Audio Equipment Market“

The global market for home audio equipment continues to grow owing to the rocketing sales of technologies, such as Blu-ray, and the resurgence of the HTiB (Home Theatre in-a-Box) market. The home audio equipment market is expected to foresee continuous growth in the upcoming years due to the innovative product development with technologically advanced features being incorporated in devices, rising popularity of audio technologies and growing consumer preference for high-quality content. Other important factors supporting the growth of this market include widening consumer base in the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, rise in disposable incomes and growing urbanization trend.

The research study titled “Home Audio Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019” provides in-depth analysis of the market and related sub-segments. The report strategically focuses on market segments such as home theatre in-a-box (HTiB), home audio systems, home radios, and other home audio accessories and provides market insights and data about the size and growth of each segment. The report includes detailed analysis of the prevalent market trends and company profiles. To provide better understanding of the competition in the market, the report also includes Porter’s five force model analysis, value chain analysis, and market attractiveness analysis. The study on the global home audio equipment market has been conducted with an objective to provide a thorough coverage of underlying technological and economic issues driving the home audio equipment manufacturing business. The report provides market data and forecast for the home audio equipment segments with an in-depth analysis of the global market, which has been further segmented on the basis of major geographical regions, from 2013 to 2019. The segmentation has been done to provide strategic insight for each category, enabling stakeholders across the value chain to gain considerable business intelligence.

The report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of market data and trends in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) for emerging audio products in terms of USD billion. The report identifies factors driving and restraining growth, and future business opportunities in the home audio equipment manufacturing business. This section includes market revenue (2012 – 2019) and forecast (2013 – 2019) for home audio equipment products in each regional market, in terms of USD billion. The study further offers recommendations and highlights of the market, which would be useful for the present and new market players to sustain and grow in the global home audio equipment market. The competitive landscape section in the report provides market share analysis of the major players in the global market in 2012.

Different product segments covered under the research study are defined as follows:

Home theatre in-a-box (HTiB) – Home theatre in-a-box is a combination of DVD or Blu-ray player, a multi-channel amplifier, and a set of five or more surround sound speakers. This segment includes multiple channel HTiBs including 5.1 channel, 6.1 channel, 7.1 channel, and 9.1 channel.

Home audio systems – This segment includes different types of audio systems used at home. These include compact audio systems, MP3 players, rack systems, cassette deck, CD/DVD players, mini disc players and others.

Home radios – This segment includes the radio devices used at home

Other home audio accessories – This segment includes different types of accessories used in home audio systems such as speakers, subwoofers, amplifiers, set top boxes, microphones, headphones, and others.

Besides analyzing the global home audio equipment market segment-wise, the report includes profiles of the major players along with their market positions, business strategies and various recent developments. Companies profiled in the report include Akai, Dolby Laboratories Inc., DTS Inc., JVC KENWOOD Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd., Nakamichi Corporation, Onkyo Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Sharp Corp., and Sony Corporation among others.

The global home audio equipment market is segmented as follows:

Home Audio Equipment Market, by product type

Home Theatre in-a-box

5.1 channel

6.1 channel

7.1 channel

9.1 channel

Home audio systems

Home radios

Other home audio accessories

Home Audio Equipment Market, by geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

