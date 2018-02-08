Healthcare claims management is the process of billing, updating, organizing, processing medical claims which are related to diagnosis, treatment, medication of patients, and record keeping.

Increasing number of patient footfalls in hospitals, along with need for insurance, and rising need for well organised systems for claims management process (https://marketresearch.biz/report/healthcare-claims-management-solutions-market/) are key factors driving growth of the global healthcare claims management solutions market. In addition, increasing premium costs, special care for chronic diseases, and increasing number of medical claims are expected to further fuels growth of the global healthcare claims management solutions market over the forecast period.

Increasing concern about data safety & security, high deployment & security cost, premium rates, and interoperability issues are key factors restraining growth of the global healthcare claims management solutions market. In addition, increasing cybercrime incidence is other factor expected to hamper growth of the global healthcare claim management solution market over the forecast period.

However, government initiatives to improve healthcare IT infrastructure and increasing adoption of cloud-base deployment of healthcare claims management solutions in developed countries are expected to come up with numerous opportunities for healthcare claims management solutions providers.

The global healthcare claims management solutions market report has been segmented on the basis of type, deployment mode, and region. On the basis of region, the global healthcare claims management solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America dominates the global healthcare claims management solution market in terms of revenue, owing to increasing acceptance of software and hardware for claiming process is contributed to growth of the global healthcare claims management solutions market, followed by markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth and is expected to register a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period, owing to increase in geriatric population, government initiative to spread awareness, and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Key players in the global healthcare claims management solutions market includes Cerner Corporation, Avaya Inc., Oracle Corporation, Infor Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., athenahealth Inc., Accenture plc., IBM Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and Genpact Limited.