Flavor is the sensory impression of the food or other substance and is determined primarily by the chemical senses of taste and smell. Food flavors are used as food additives for altering and enhancing flavors of natural food products. Food flavors alter the characteristics of the solute, causing it to become sweet, sour, tangy, etc. They alter or enhance the flavors of natural food product such as meats and vegetables, or creating the flavor for food products that do not have the desired flavors such as candies and other snacks.

Rising demand for food flavors in food and beverage industry is a key factor driving growth of the global food flavors market. In addition, changing lifestyle of consumers, high demand for convenient food are some other factors which are expected to fuel growth to the global food flavors market over the forecast period. Furthermore, launching of new products by market players, and development of new food flavors are other major factors anticipated to boost growth of the global food flavors market over the forecast period.

However, high prices of raw materials required for production of food flavors is a key factor restraining growth of the global food flavors market. In addition, artificial food flavors are made by adding ingredients which can cause allergies and other health related disorders in some individuals, and may hamper growth of the global food flavors market over the forecast period.

The global food flavors market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of region, the global food flavors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America accounted for highest revenue share in the global food flavors market owing to rising demand for food flavors from food and beverages industries in the region. The market in Europe is expected account for second-highest revenue share contribution in the global food flavors market followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa respectively. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to availability of abundant natural food flavor ingredients such as saffron, cardamom, etc.

Prominent players in the global food flavors market include, Givaudan SA, Firmenich SA, International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., Takasago International Corporation, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Kerry Group plc, Mane SA, Sensient Technologies, Danisco A/S, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Robertet Group, and Wild Flavors, Inc.