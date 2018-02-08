MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global Enterprise Search Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the Enterprise Search and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

Enterprise search is defined as the technique of making the content from databases, data management systems, intranets, emails, and others searchable to the audience. It is a type of software that helps in searching the information within an enterprise. With the continuously increasing volumes of the data generated, it has become significant to store and manage this data. With the loads of databases created every day, it is equally important to develop data retrieving tools to efficiently help in extracting the necessary information whenever required from these databases.

The report includes segmentation of enterprise search market by end user, size of enterprise and geography. Further, it provides current and forecast market size by revenue for the aforementioned categories. Cross sectional analysis for end user and geography segments is also a part of the scope. Factors influencing and inhibiting growth of the market have been analyzed. Porter’s five forces analysis offers insights into market competition.

This study includes profiles of key players in the market and the strategies adopted by them to sustain competition. Recent developments and barriers of the market will help emerging players design their strategies in an effective manner. The study is expected to help key players of the enterprise search market in formulating and developing their strategies.

Market Segmentation for Enterprise Search Market

Enterprise Search Market, by End-user

Banking and financial services

Government and commercial offices

Retail

Healthcare

Others (media and entertainment, aerospace and defense, construction)

Enterprise Search Market, by Size of Enterprise

Large scale enterprise

Medium scale enterprise

Small scale enterprise

Enterprise Search Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Research description

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Research methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Factor analysis

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Need to make data search more convenient

3.2.1.2 Finding relevant information from large database

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Uncertain meaning of keywords

3.2.2.2 Multiplicity of enterprise repositories and search quality

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Convergence of search and information technologies

3.2.3.2 Opportunities in oligopolistic market

3.3 Value chain analysis

3.4 Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry

Chapter 4 Global Enterprise Search Market, by End Users, 2013 – 2019

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Government and commercial offices

4.2.1 Enterprise search market in government and commercial offices application, market size and forecast, 2011 – 2019 (USD million)

4.3 Banking and financial services

4.3.1 Enterprise search market in banking and financial services application, market size and forecast, 2011 – 2019 (USD million)

4.4 Retail

4.4.1 Enterprise search market in retail application, market size and forecast, 2011 – 2019 (USD million)

4.5 Healthcare

4.5.1 Enterprise search market in healthcare application, market size and forecast, 2011 – 2019 (USD million)

4.6 Other applications (media and entertainment, aerospace and defense, construction)

4.6.1 Enterprise search in other applications (media and entertainment, aerospace and defence, construction), market size and forecast, 2011 – 2019 (USD million)

