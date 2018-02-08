Water crises is one of the primary challenges for the agriculture sector across the globe. Over the last few years, irrigation methods have witnessed various technological advancements, which are majorly driven by efforts to improve quality of crop and yield, and to save water. Excess water in fields results in crop damage, and adoption of drip irrigation systems is a solution to many issues.

Drip irrigation (https://marketresearch.biz/report/drip-irrigation-systems-market/)Drip irrigation enables slow drip onto the soil surface or directly onto the root zone of each individual plant through a network of valves, pipes, tubing, and emitters. The advantage of drip irrigation over sprinklers is that there is limited water loss due to evaporation or runoff, and is more advantageous in mulched areas because it can directly soak the soil without washing away the mulch. Owing to the various advantages, adoption of drip irrigation systems in farms and fields around the world has been witnessing significantly high rates. As a result, growth of the global drip irrigation systems market has been increasing in parallel, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Factors driving growth of the global drip irrigation market include inadequate rainfall, decreasing arable land, depletion of water resources, and increasing global population and rising food requirements. Rapid population increase, especially in emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil is resulting in rising demand for food grains, vegetables etc. As a result of the above-mentioned factors, demand for drip irrigation systems has been increasing over the past decade. Additionally, governments of countries across the globe are taking initiatives to promote usage of drip irrigation systems by offering farmers subsidies. As a result, several key players have entered into agreements with local government authorities to support irrigation projects. However, high initial investment associated with installing a drip irrigation system is a restraining factor for adoption in some countries.

Demand for drip irrigation systems in emerging economies in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) such as India, China, and South Korea is witnessing significant increase, and the market in the region is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The market in North America follows APEJ in terms of growth, with Europe following at third position. Markets in Rest of the World (ROW) are projected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Among countries in APEJ, the market in China is expected to register a robust CAGR during the forecast period.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/drip-irrigation-systems-market/#inquiry

High growth has been observed in the APEJ market over the past few years. Promotion of efficient use of water and fertilizers and support from governments as well as national and international associations is driving adoption of drip irrigation systems in the region. China and India constitute the largest country-level markets in APEJ region currently.

Some established players operating in the market include Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.), EPC Industries Limited (India), Eurodrip S.A. (Greece). Other players include, Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.), Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel), Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp., Ltd. (China), Antelco Pty Ltd (Australia), and Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel).