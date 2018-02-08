Dietary supplement are products developed to improve digestion and contain a dietary ingredient, which adds further nutritional value to the diet. A dietary ingredient may be one, or any combination of vitamins, minerals, botanicals, amino acids etc., and dietary supplements ensure essential and adequate intake of nutrients.

A major factor driving growth of the global dietary supplements market (https://marketresearch.biz/report/dietary-supplements-market/)dietary supplements market is increasing urbanization and rising trends that are resulting into changing lifestyles and dietary habits of individuals in developed and developing countries around the globe. In addition, prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases such as obesity, heart strokes, atherosclerosis etc., due to fast-paced and hectic lifestyle and nutrition gaps is further propelling demand for dietary supplements globally. Furthermore, increasing disposable income and rising awareness about benefits of dietary supplements among individuals is further fueling growth of the global dietary supplements market. Moreover, availability of range of products to cater to varying age groups – such as for pregnant women, adults, infants, elderly people etc. – is further boosting demand for dietary supplements.

Major factors such as lack of awareness related to dosage consumption and concerns related to side-effects of dietary supplements is hampering growth of the global dietary supplements market. In addition, high cost of products and easy availability of substitutes is further restricting growth of the global dietary supplements market. However, continuous efforts towards providing enhanced products is expected to create newer opportunities for major manufacturers and new entrants in the coming years.

The global dietary supplements market is segmented on the basis of ingredients, products, application, end-users, and region.

North America accounts for XX% of the global market revenue and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The driving factors for this projected growth are increasing geriatric population and increasing consumption of high nutritional content and low-calorie products. Asia Pacific is the largest market for dietary supplements and is projected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increasing disposable income and rising awareness about personal healthcare and wellness, as well as dietary needs.

Key players in the global dietary supplements are Abbott Nutrition, NBTY Inc., Amway, Herbalife Ltd., Bayer AG, Omega Protein Corporation, Arkopharma, Glanbia Nutritionals, Novartis AG, and Carlyle Group.