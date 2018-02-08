Data loss prevention software is designed to detect and prevent data breaches by monitoring the data. Data loss Prevention software prevents the accidental loss or transfer of critical data of organization. It provides data security and protects data from data theft and cyber-attack.

The DLP market provides cloud and network-based solutions (https://marketresearch.biz/report/data-loss-prevention-market/)for e-mail, USB drivers, mobile devices, and laptops. Cloud-based DLP protects uploaded data of organization such as customer information, employee information, and personal health information. It supports the management to prevent disclosure of internal policies and sensitive data. Rising breaches of data in various industries namely in retail industries, financial services, and insurance, and oil & gas industries is expected to rise in demand for data loss prevention technology.

The data loss prevention market is expected to experience a substantial growth over the forecasted period. Rising demand for cloud computing and switching storage of data from on-premise to the public and the private platform is anticipated to drive the market. The emerging commercialization is expected to boost the demand for data loss prevention technology. Rising cloud-based business and persistent cyber-attacks are expected to drive the market over the forecasted period.

Growing internet penetration rate and increasing dependency on communication sector and requirement of data security from data hackers are anticipated to drive the market for data loss prevention technology. Government regulations like Sabanese Oxley Act and Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act has boosted the demand for data loss prevention technology in small & medium business.

North America is expected to be the largest market in terms of revenue because of large adoption of big data and cloud technologies while Asia-Pacific is estimated to be highest growing region. Growing economies like such as China and India are anticipated to drive the data protection market. India & China are the leading service providing countries. The enterprises in the Asia Pacific are expected to start investing in data protection projects due to continuous cyber-attack challenges.

Key players operating in the global 3D animation market include Symantec Corporation, Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated, Digital Guardian, GTB Technologies, Inc., Zecurion, CA Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Cisco Systems, Websense, Inc..