A coronary stent is a small wireframe made of metal or synthetic fibers which implants into coronary arteries that supplies blood to keep the arteries open while treating coronary heart arteries. The main cause for coronary heart artery disease is excessive obstruction of fat in the arteries. Coronary stent usually follows the balloon angioplasty, a balloon catheter inserted in the femora artery, and is slowly inflated to widen the artery. Patients undergoing angioplasty procedure recover comparatively faster than patients undergo coronary artery bypass surgery.

Rising demand for minimal invasive procedure, advancement in technology and medical procedures (https://marketresearch.biz/report/coronary-stent-market/)and increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease are key factors driving growth of the global coronary stent market. In addition, increasing number of angioplasty procedure, growing awareness related to cardiovascular risks among individuals, affordable cost of treatment, and increasing expenditure on healthcare are other factors expected to drive growth of the global coronary stent market over the forecast period.

However, risk of complication during or after angioplasty procedure, and high cost of treatment related to coronary stent are key factors restraining growth of the global coronary stent market. Additionally, stringent regulations for approval of the products is another factor hampering growth of the global coronary stent market over the forecast period.

Do Inquiry About Report Here: https://marketresearch.biz/report/coronary-stent-market/#inquiry

The global coronary stent is segmented on the basis of, type, end user, and region. On the basis of region, the global coronary stent market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America dominates the global coronary stent market in terms of revenue followed by Europe, owing to increasing incidence of coronary artery disease, changing lifestyle with unhealthy diet, and increasing incidence of obesity in the region. The coronary stent market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of advanced technologies, and health awareness among the population.

Prominent players in the global coronary stent market include Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., BARD Peripheral Vascular, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott., Terumo Europe NV, and Vascular Concept.