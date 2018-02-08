To understand the Bowling Industry Status worldwide, Fact.MR has included the latest Forecast report titled “Bowling Equipment Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2018 to 2027”, to its vast database. This study offers data about the prime regions operating in the Bowling equipment manufacturing sector, along with their production, consumption, revenue and market share details. Further, the intelligent report also anticipates that the market would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2022.

Bowing is not just a game but a leisure activity which is generally an indoor sports activity. Targeting bowling is however played outdoors particularly on lawns. Bowling has two variations – target bowling and pin bowling. This is one of the significant forms in the category of sports. In pin bowling, the target is generally to knock over pins, while in target bowing sportspersons throw the ball in a bid to target it closest to the bowling area. Duckpin bowling, nine-pin bowling, five-pin bowling, candlepin bowling, and ten-pin bowling are some of the popular variations of the sport played in North America especially in Canada. The origin of bowling can be traced back to ancient Egypt in 3200 BC. Bowling equipment includes bowling shoes, bowling ball, and other equipment such as finger tapes, wrist guards, ankle, wrist and elbow bend, powder, and microfiber cloth.

Request TOC of this Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=419

Bowling Equipment Market- Drivers

The most important factor which is increasing the popularity of bowling are the numerous associated health benefits. Bowling strengthens the muscles, especially during pivoting and squatting while throwing the ball. Bowling is a good source of cardio and it also provides more flexibility to the body and improves the balancing skills. Bowling is a game with social benefits too. For instance, during games and tournaments, an individual can make new friends or spend good time with old ones. As social engagement is important for mental health, the popularity of this game is growing day by day. There is no age criteria to learn and play bowling unlike adventure sports. With minimum equipment, people can immensely enjoy playing this game. Increasing participation of women, low risks associated with the game and the various health benefits are making bowling a popular game among sports enthusiasts. Consequently more number of people are opting for bowling and this is expected to create a positive impact on the global bowling equipment market.

Bowling Equipment-Restraints

Apart from common injuries, bowling can result in other serious injuries as well. Elbow tendonitis, wrist tendonitis, shoulder tendonitis, knee meniscus tear and hip bursitis are some of the grave injuries that could occur while playing pin bowling. Also, just like golf, pin bowling is an unaffordable game. Bowling equipment especially bowling shoes are not affordable to all classes of people and common people refrain themselves from learning or playing bowling owing to the cost factor involved in the game. Lack of awareness is also responsible for a low response for this game among people. The virtual experience of bowling at home through online video games is also hindering the growth of the bowling equipment market.

Browse Report- https://www.factmr.com/report/419/bowling-equipment-market

Bowling Equipment- Regional Outlook

Although bowling originated in ancient Egypt, pin bowling has become popular in developed regions such as North America and Europe. The United States of America is a significant market for bowling equipment as people here have greater participation in bowling games and bowling leagues. MEA region has limited facility of bowling centers and that is why vendors are also less interested in launching new bowling equipment in this regional market.

Bowling Equipment- Top Brands Across the Globe

Brunswick, Ebonite, 900 Global, Motiv, Columbia 300, DV 8, Ebonite, Hammer, Roto Grip, Track, AMF 300, Dexter, 3G Shoes, Genesis Bowling, Master Industries, Turbo 2-n-1 Grips, Ultimate Bowling Products, High 5 Gear, Mongoose Products, and Powerhouse are some of the big brands dealing with bowling equipment across the globe.

Pre-book Global Bowling Equipment Market Forecast Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=B&rep_id=419

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized Sports market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/