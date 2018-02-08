Baby food is a soft or easily consumable food specifically made for infants to toddlers. These foods are fed to the children aging between four months to two years. Baby food is considered as a substitute for breast milk. Manufactures design the baby foods to fulfill the nutritional requirements. These products contain required amount proteins and iron that help the infants in initial body development.

Growing awareness among the people about nutrition fulfilments (https://marketresearch.biz/report/baby-food-market/) in infants to ensure the health, growth, and development of children. Poor nutrition risks for illness, which could be the reason for the death of children below five. Increasing spending on children health care and increasing innovations in baby food products coupled with aggressive marketing by various manufacturers are expected to fuel the market.

Increase in a number of working women is expected to boost the market over the forecasted period. Growing urbanization along with the rise in disposable income of the people and changing lifestyle if the people are estimated to propel the market over the forecast years.

Supermarkets or hypermarkets, retailers, online sales, and pharmacies are the major distribution channels for baby foods. Supermarkets and online portals are the major distribution channels followed by retailers. In some of the developing countries such as India, retailers and pharmacies hold a significant share of the market.

The Asia Pacific is the largest market for baby food in terms of consumption of innovative and new baby food products. India and China are among the largest populated countries with declining poverty rates along with growing economies of these countries are estimated to boost the market. Demand in Central & South America is expected to rise due to increase in the population of infants and toddlers in the region. The demand is anticipated to increase in Europe and North America with growing awareness about the nutrition fulfillment products.

Key players operating in the global 3D animation market include Abbott Laboratories, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Nestle S.A, Hero Group AG, Danone, Bellamy Organics, Perrigo Company Plc., DANA Dairy GROUP, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Ella’s Kitchen Group Ltd.