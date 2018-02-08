The report on Aerospace Fasteners Market by product (rivets, screws, nuts, bolts), material type (aluminum, titanium, alloy steel),application (interior, control surfaces, and fuselage), end user (commercial, and defense) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Aerospace Fasteners Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.
The recent report identified that North America dominated the global aerospace fasteners market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the aerospace fasteners market worldwide.
The report segments the global aerospace fasteners market on the basis of product, material type, application, and end user
Global Aerospace Fasteners Market by Product
- Rivets
- Screws
- Nuts & Bolts
- Othe
Global Aerospace Fasteners Market by Material Type
- Aluminum
- Titanium
- Alloy Steel
- Others
Global Aerospace Fasteners Market by Application
- Interior
- Control Surfaces
- Fuselage
Global Aerospace Fasteners Market by End User
- Commercial
- Defense
Global Aerospace Fasteners Market by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Companies Profiled in the report
- Precision Castparts Corp
- Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
- Alcoa Fastening Systems & Rings
- National Aerospace Fasteners Corp.
- Trimas Corporation
- LISI Aerospace
- 3V Fasteners Company Inc.
- B&B Specialties, Inc.
- TFI Aerospace Corp.
- Ho-Ho-Kus Inc.
