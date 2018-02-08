An increasing number of adult patients are choosing Invisalign over the traditional orthodontic treatment. GIO Dental offers the treatment to its patients.

[MEDFORD, 2/8/2018]—In a study cited by the National Institutes of Health, adult patients are gaining interest in the Invisalign method as an alternative orthodontic treatment. GIO Dental offers the clear aligner technology to patients and has helped solve smile troubles among adults in Medford, Massachusetts.

GIO Dental shares, “Invisalign clear aligners work the same way traditional braces do: by applying carefully controlled forces to teeth to move them into a better position. But they are not made of metal; instead, they are made of clear, flexible plastic.”

The Process of Invisalign

The company’s Invisalign treatment begins with specialized computer software used to design a plan for moving the patient’s teeth from their current positions into the best possible alignment. The movement will be broken down into several stages, and for each stage, the dental lab will manufacture two plastic mouth “trays” or “aligners” — one to fit over the patient’s top teeth and one for the bottom.

A patient must wear the first set of trays for a minimum of 20 hours per day for two weeks. After this, GIO Dental gives the patient the next set of aligners to complete the succeeding stages of gradual movement.

The Benefits of Clear Aligners

Clear aligners are made of almost invisible polyurethane plastic, and unlike metal or clear braces, these are removable. Patients may expect better oral hygiene. They can brush their teeth, floss, and clean the aligners. Metal braces make this impossible.

GIO Dental also explains that Invisalign gives the patient more food options, without the need to avoid crunchy food. Other than this, the aligners also offer comfort to the patients. Made of thin and flexible material, they will not irritate the soft tissues of the mouth, unlike metal wires and braces.

These aligners can also function as thin night-guards for patients with the habit of teeth-grinding or clenching.

