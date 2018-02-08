The report on Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by equipment (passenger services, cargo loading, and aircraft service), application (commercial, and defense), power (electric, non – electric, and hybrid) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report on global aircraft ground support equipment market identified that North America dominated the global aircraft ground support equipment market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the aircraft ground support equipment market worldwide.

The report segments the global aircraft ground support equipment market on the basis of equipment, application, and power.

Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Equipment

Passenger Services

Cargo Loading

Aircraft

Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Application

Commercial

Defense

Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Power

Electric

Non – Electric

Hybrid

Global Aircraft Ground Support Equipment Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Alberth Aviation Ltd.

Cavotec SA

Clyde Machines Inc.

Textron, Inc.

HYDRO Systems KG

JBT Corporation

ALVEST Group

Air T, Inc.

Charlatte of America Inc.

SchopfMaschinenbau GmbH.

