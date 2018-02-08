France Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size

GlobalData’s new report, France Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Outlook to 2021, provides key market data on the France Peripheral Vascular Devices market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market segments-Arteriotomy Closure Devices, Inferior Vena Cava Filters (IVCF), Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices, Peripheral Guidewires, Peripheral Vascular Stents, Deep Seated Artery Stents, Renal Denervation Catheters, PTA Balloons, PTA Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloons (DEB), Aortic Stent Grafts, Vascular Grafts and Tip Location Devices.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for the market category, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report.

The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology and capital equipment-based models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.

The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.

Capital equipment-based forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.

Scope

Market size for Peripheral Vascular Devices market segments-Arteriotomy Closure Devices, Inferior Vena Cava Filters (IVCF), Peripheral Embolic Protection Devices, Peripheral Guidewires, Peripheral Vascular Stents, Deep Seated Artery Stents, Renal Denervation Catheters, PTA Balloons, PTA Peripheral Drug Eluting Balloons (DEB), Aortic Stent Grafts, Vascular Grafts and Tip Location Devices.

Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average selling price (USD ) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2007 to 2014 and forecast to 2021.

2014 company shares and distribution shares data for Peripheral Vascular Devices market.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the France Peripheral Vascular Devices market.

Key players covered include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Cordis Corporation and Others.

Reasons To Buy

• Develop business strategies by identifying the key market segments poised for strong growth in the future.

• Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

• Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

• Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

• What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution-Identify, understand and capitalize.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

France Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Research Report

France Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size

France Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Analysis

France Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Trends

France Peripheral Vascular Devices Industry Research

France Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Outlook

France Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Demand

France Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Forecast

France Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Volume

France Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Overview

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/medical-devices/france-peripheral-vascular/17377-91.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

ankur [@] kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

www.kenresearch.com