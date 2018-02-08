MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global VoIP Services Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the VoIP Services and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

Rising demand for affordable communication services across the globe and improving wireless and wired network infrastructure is fuelling the growth of voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services market. Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is a methodology used for communication. It uses various technologies such as IP telephony, voice over broadband, and internet telephony among others to provide communication services over a packet switched network (IP data network). In order avail VoIP services major components are VoIP software, network and terminal equipment. Additionally, the network component s consist of several other components such as gateways, switches, routers and others to carry voice and data content over the IP based network. The terminal equipment can be a regular telephone, VoIP phone, computer or mobile phone. There are several protocols used to implement VoIP services such as H.323, Session Initiation Protocol (SIP), Inter Asterisk eXchange (IAX), Real Time Protocol (RTP), and Media Gateway Control Protocol (MGCP), among others.

The major factor contributing the growth of VoIP services market is its price performance. Additionally, these services provide features such as rich media and voice quality and phone number portability. Moreover, VoIP is capable of providing service mobility, integrated applications, user control interface and other rich features. VoIP services are easy to install, use and troubleshoot. The VoIP services finds its application across end-use segments such as residential (consumer market), mobile network providers and corporate.

The research study titled “VoIP Services (End-use – Corporate Consumers and Individual Consumers) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020” provides in-depth analysis of the market and related sub-segments. The report strategically focuses on market segments such as configuration, call types and end-use. In addition, this report provides market insights and data about the size and growth of each segment. The report includes detailed analysis of prevalent market trends and also company profiles of key players. To provide better understanding of the competition in the market, the report provides competitive analysis of dominant companies in the market, value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces model analysis and market attractiveness analysis. The study on the global VoIP services market has been conducted with an objective of providing thorough coverage of the underlying technological and economic issues driving the market.

The VoIP services market is expected to foresee continuous growth in the coming years due to cost effectiveness, improving network infrastructure across the globe and rising demand for smart devices and mobility among the corporate and individual consumers. Additionally, the rising competition among the telecommunication service providers and internet service providers across the industry is fueling the growth of the market in terms of product and service differentiation. Moreover, the transition from circuit switched networks to packet switched networks; the market has been witnessing a shift from traditional telephony using CDMA or GSM to VoIP services using cellular networks such as 3G and 4G.

The report aims to provide a comprehensive overview of market data and trends in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) for emerging VoIP technologies. The report identifies factors driving and restraining growth and future business opportunities in the global VoIP services business.

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players of the global VoIP services market, in terms of percentage share in 2013 has been discussed. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major players in the global VoIP services market such as 8×8, Inc., Vonage Holdings Corp., Nextiva, Inc., InPhonex LLC, RingCentral, Inc., Microsoft Corporation (Skype), Viber Media S.r.l and iNet Telecom Ltd.

The global VoIP services market is segmented as follows:

VoIP Services Market, by Configuration

Computer-to-Computer

Computer-to-Phone

Phone-to-Phone

VoIP Services Market, by Call Type

International Long Distance VoIP Calls

Domestic VoIP Calls

VoIP Services Market, by End-use

Corporate Consumers

IP Connectivity

Managed IP PBX

Hosted Business

Individual Consumers

VoIP Services Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

