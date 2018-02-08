MarketResearchReports.Biz adds “Global Thermal Imaging Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Market Research Report” reports to its database. This report provides a strategic analysis of the Thermal Imaging and the growth estimates for the forecasted period.

The global market for thermal imaging continues to grow owing to the increasing adoption of thermal imaging devices in new applications. Thermal imaging cameras are being increasingly used in emerging applications such as manufacturing process monitoring and maintenance and for commercial security purpose. In addition, increasing investment by governments of countries such as UK, China, India and Japan on up gradation of weapons and battle equipment is driving the growth of thermal imaging market.

This report analyzes the thermal imaging market on a global basis, with further breakdown into various sub-segments. It provides thorough analysis and forecast of the global thermal imaging market, based on its applications, end-users and geography for the period from 2013 to 2019. The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this field. Impact factors such as market attractiveness and Porter’s five forces analysis have also been explained in the market overview section of the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global thermal imaging market. Moreover, the report gives better understanding of the market with the help of insights on the different levels of value chain.

The study emphasizes advancement in thermal imaging technology as it has immense influence on the decision making process in almost all socioeconomic and business aspects. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global thermal imaging market along with the market forecast in terms of revenue growth (USD million) for all segments from 2013 to 2019.

The global thermal imaging market is categorized on the basis of various applications and end-users. The application segment includes surveillance and security, maintenance and monitoring, traffic monitoring, healthcare, automobiles, research and development, and others (firefighting and personal Vision), while end-users segment can be classified into four major categories namely, defense and military, industrial, commercial and residential sector. A detailed market analysis and forecast for these segments has been provided in this study, in terms of market revenue (USD million) for the period 2011 to 2019. The market revenue has been forecast for the period 2013 to 2019, considering 2012 as the base year.

In terms of geographical distribution, the global thermal imaging market has been classified into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). This section includes market revenue (2011 – 2019) and forecast (2013 – 2019) for the application and end-user markets in each regional market, in terms of USD million. The study further offers recommendations and highlights of the market, which would be useful for the present and new market players to sustain and grow in the global thermal imaging market.

Apart from the detailed sub-segment analysis as illustrated through the below given table, this report also provides company profiles of the key market players. The competitive profiling of these players includes company and financial overview, business strategies adopted by them, and their recent developments which can help in assessing competition in the market. Some of the major companies included in this report are FLIR Systems Inc., DRS Technologies Inc., Axis Communications AB, L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., BAE systems Inc., Raytheon Company and Danaher Corporation among others.

Market Segmentation of Global Thermal Imaging Market:

Thermal Imaging Market, by Applications:

Surveillance and security

Maintenance and monitoring

Traffic monitoring

Healthcare

Automobile

Research and development

Others (firefighting and personal vision)

Thermal Imaging Market, by End-users:

Defense and military sector

Industrial sector

Commercial sector

Residential sector

Thermal Imaging Market, by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

