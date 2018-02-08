Floating Power Plant: Market Overview

Floating power plants are integration of marine technology with power generation. They offer benefits such as flexible and de-centralized power generation. These power plants have the flexibility to run both on single (simple) cycle mode and combined cycle mode. The conceptual design of the traditional land-based generating technologies is applied to the marine environment in order to develop floating power plants.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31805

The floating power plants are based on tested components and system solutions. They are constructed cost effectively and swiftly in a well-controlled industrial setting. The FPP’s are hauled (Towed) to the offshore site and connected to the grid of the fully functional plants. They also provide a fail-safe option even in remote locations and challenging environmental conditions. Floating Energy Centers (FEC) are constructed alongside the floating power plants. The FECs integrate electrical generating technologies with other commodities such as liquefied natural gas, fresh water, hydrogen-based generation, and the simultaneous production of synthesis gas and chemicals.

Floating Power Plant Market: Dynamics and Trends

Floating power plants are forecasted to be capable to meet the increase in demand for power in a shorter time as compared to the land-based power plants. The floating power plants are essentially a replica of the traditional land-based gas turbine power generation concept. The turbine structures and foundations are supported by the barge structures that are designed to support and permit the flow of forces in the barges hull. This does not overstress the components. The hull girder of the barge provides differential weight distribution and thermal gradients. Thus, the turbine is isolated from the influences of the barge structure. This reduces the chance of mechanical damage to the barge structure.

Floating power plants can economically supply electricity to a district or to a facility that uses electricity from a land-based source. They can also minimize limitations caused by environmental regulations. Furthermore, they also function as an emergency power source. The design of floating power plants is the amalgamation of engineering protocols of marine power generation industries.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/floating-power-plant-market.html

However, they are constrained in their motion and can move only along the vertical axis; rotational motion is not possible. One of the key advantages of the floating power plants is that they can be supplied with dual cooling alternatives such as seawater and roof-top radiators. Moreover, they are mobile, versatile, and adaptable that put low risk on the operation and power generation costs to the provider.

Floating Power Plant Market Segmentation

Based on the source of power, the floating power plant market can be segmented into: renewable (wind energy, solar energy, geothermal energy, and others), and non-renewable (gas turbine power plant, IC engine power plant, and others). Based on capacity, the floating power plant market can be classified up to 10 MW, 11-75 MW, 76-150, 151-300 MW, and above 300 MW. In terms of geography, the global floating power plant market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com