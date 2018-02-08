DNR Casablanca is artful culmination of design in Mahadevapura, Bangalore is to be another urban point of interest worked to encounter a way of life of eminence inside an ecstatic field, in sheer solace and eliteness. DNR Casablanca is putting forth 2 BHK, 2.5 BHK and 3 BHK with promote choice of 2T or 3T private units in the scope of 1265 to 1822 sqft. The value begins from 62 L and goes till 97 L. The venture is spread more than 2.5 sections of land with healthy foundation and marvelous view.
