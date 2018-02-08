Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Global Citric Acid Market: Trends Analysis and Forecast 2023. The report presents analysis global as well as regional markets of Citric Acid over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix given in the report provides key focus areas and investment areas the market players can focus on. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The global Citric Acid market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region followed by the European and North American Citric Acid market. On the basis of countries, the U.S., China and India led the global Citric Acid market. The growing demand for Citric Acid in the detergents & cleaners, personal care and pharmaceutical application has played a major role in driving the Citric Acid market across the globe. Similarly factors such as growing globalization leading to an increase in investments, rising demand for Citric Acids from emerging applications and properties of Citric Acid such as non-corrosive, non-toxic and biodegradable are some of the important factors responsible for the growth of the global Citric Acid market.

Furthermore, the increasing demand of citric acid from detergents & cleaners application due to characteristic of citric acid to reduce hardness of water and helps in foam formation is the key factor driving the growth of citric acid market across the globe. Moreover, growing demand for citric acid as a crucial ingredient in various end user industries such as Food & beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and others will drive the global citric acid market. Furthermore, rising demand from consumers preferring products including plant based natural ingredients due to increasing various health issues and awareness among consumers will drive the global citric acid market over the forecast period.

Citric Acid is used for the applications such as acidulant, cleaning agent, binding agent, preservative and others. The report identifies the largest application for which Citric Acid are used. Among the geographies Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for the Citric Acid market over the Forecast period from 2017 to 2023. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of the Citric Acid market.

Moreover the report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand globally as well as regionally. Moreover, Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of Citric Acid. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Citric Acid that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix (IGR- Growth Matrix) provided in this report highlights key investing markets in the world. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The companies covered in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, HUANGSHI XINGHUA Biochemical Company Ltd., RZBC Group Company Ltd., Weifang Ensign Industry Company Ltd., Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd., Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Pfizer Inc., Delek Group and Shandong Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Company Ltd.

Reasons to buy this report

1) Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of Citric Acid

2) Complete coverage of all the type, form, processing, and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2023.

3) Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4) Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

