CheckMark, Inc. one of the leading providers of payroll, accounting, and tax reporting solutions has officially launched a subsidiary company in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. Registered under the name of Checkmark Business Solutions ULC, CheckMark will now sell their Payroll and Accounting Software and Services directly to the Canadians Small Businesses.

“The wait is finally over!!” said Mohammed Ghani, the CEO of CheckMark, Inc. “CheckMark Cloud Payroll SAAS has arrived in Canada! Many Small Business owners and employers have been waiting with great anticipation for this new product in Canada. This pay-as-you-go service does not require advance purchase or maintenance of traditional software.”

Speaking on this memorable occasion for the company, the CEO added, “The launch of CheckMark Cloud Payroll in Canada is part of the company’s goal to update its products to state-of-the-art technologies. He further added, “In this case we have partnered with Microsoft and are using their Azure Cloud Structure.”

“As the first step of an international expansion, the Canadian Company will mainly focus on expanding the Canadian market and exploring partnership opportunities to gain a strategic edge to help us compete with larger companies.”

Since 1984, CheckMark has been marketing their desktop software – Canadian Payroll and MultiLedger (Full-featured Accounting) Software through their resellers in Canada from their U.S. office in Fort Collins, Colorado. Now, they will have a physical presence in Canada and sell their solutions through their Canadian website – www.checkmarksolutions.ca.

At the same time, CheckMark also launched Checkmark Canada Cloud Payroll, simple and reliable cloud payroll software for small businesses. Even their accounting software MultiLedger Canada has got a makeover for Canadian laws and regulations. In addition, they are also offering cheques, envelopes and printable deposit slips to their customers.Lastly, he added, “Canada is an increasingly important market and we welcome business owners to join us in a shared effort to accelerate our mission of making payroll, accounting and tax reporting as easy and as affordable as possible for the small businesses.”

About CheckMark

CheckMark has been dedicated to providing fast, easy-to-use, and affordable accounting, payroll and tax reporting solutions to small and medium-sized businesses since 1984. CheckMark became one of the first companies to roll out accounting software for the Mac platform when it launched General Ledger in 1985, CheckMark Payroll in 1986 and MultiLedger™ in 1987. A Windows version of CheckMark Payroll debuted in 1994, and MultiLedger™ for Windows was released in 1998. In 2011, CheckMark launched its Payroll Services division to better serve small businesses. It also offers online HR solutions and time and attendance services. The Company’s mission has been to provide powerful and efficient accounting and payroll solutions that are easy-to-use and maintain.

About Checkmark Business Solutions

Checkmark Business Solutions is a subsidiary of CheckMark, Inc. Located in Vancouver, B.C., Checkmark Business Solutions provides payroll, accounting and cheque supplies to Canadian Small Businesses. Checkmark Canada Cloud Payroll is the most affordable and simple-to-use Payroll Software as a Service (SAAS) for Small Businesses.