Dhaka: Bangladesh’s leading PR & Communications Agency Triune Group has entered into a partnership agreement with BUZZ Communications of India towards extending Strategic PR and Communication services to their clients in each others’ territories.

Under this agreement, Triune Group will be in a position to offer full PR & Communication services to its clients in Bangladesh for the Indian market, through their partner – BUZZ Communications, while clients of BUZZ Communications will be able to use the services of Triune, in undertaking their PR and Communication engagements to the next level in Bangladesh. The new strategic partnership will align the two in order to better integrate a client’s traditional and digital outreach.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, Managing Director and CEO of Triune Group and Achal Paul, Founder Director, BUZZ Communications signed the Agreement at Triune office recently on behalf of their respective entities.

Speaking on the occasion, Kazi Wahidul Alam, Managing Director & CEO, Triune Group said that an increasing number of Bangladeshi enterprises are now entering into Indian markets with their products and services and hence Triune Group will be able to offer them all kinds of Public Relations and Communication services in any part of India to effectively promote them through their counterpart organization.

Achal Paul, Founder Director, BUZZ Communications, adjudged amongst one of the Top 10 PR agencies in India said, Bangladesh’s economy is now one of the fastest growing major economy and its financial sector is the second largest in South Asia. With its massive industrial growth, huge consumer base and increase in their purchasing powers, many Indian and International organizations are now taking interest in this market. In order to penetrate and market their products, they all would need PR and promotional services, which we can confidently entrust Triune Group now onward as our strong counterpart in Bangladesh.

The partnership between BUZZ Communications India and Triune Group is to equip the clients of both agencies with the tools, education and strategic approach they need to allow them to take full advantage of the extensive growth of bilateral business between the two nations. “We are very confident that brands both in India and Bangladesh will be able to benefit immensely from our combined capabilities and capitalize on all the exciting opportunities that exist in this highly competitive Industry,” added Achal Paul.

Caption: Kazi Wahidul Alam, Managing Director, Triune Group, Bangladesh and Achal Paul, Founder Director, BUZZ Communications, India signing a co-operation services agreement to extend full PR and Communication service supports for their clients in each others’ territory, at the Triune corporate office in Dhaka.

About BUZZ Communications India:

BUZZ Communications is one of the leading Communication Management Agency with a 360 degree approach and perhaps the only PR Agency that offers a wide spectrum of Communications Needs viz Event Management, Advertising, Digital Marketing and other Marketing Communication requirements that clients may have from time to time. BUZZ has PAN India reach with it’s head office in New Delhi, Registered Office in Mumbai and Reach Out Offices in metro cities-Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata and Associate offices in over 200 cities in India. Till recently, BUZZ’s international reach was to SAARC and Dubai but now with this tie-up it has spread its wings to Canada and USA too! For any further information please visit its newly updated website www.buzzcomm.in

About Triune Group Dhaka:

Triune (Pte) Ltd. employs a total of 35 full time staff of proven expertise in the field, who provide Public and Media Relations Services for a broad list of local, regional and international clientele. As an experienced Public Relations Consultant, we understand our clients’ business from both in and outside and we work against measurable objectives to achieve Public Relations Successes. Our track record of consistently producing meaningful results through creativity, strategic thinking and passion for PR, means excellent return on investment for our clients.

