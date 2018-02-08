Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Biocides Mark. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of biocides over the period of 2017 – 2023. According to report the global biocides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global biocides market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.
The recent report identified that Asia Pacific dominated the global biocides market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the biocides market worldwide.
Global Biocides Market by Application
- Food and Beverage
- Personal Care
- Wood Preservation
- Paints and Coatings
- Water Treatment
- Boilers
- Oil & gas
- Fuels
- HVAC
- Others
Global Biocides Market by Product
- Organosulfurs
- Organic acids
- Phenolic
- Nitrogen
- Halogen Compound
- Metallic Compounds
- Others
Global Biocides Market by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
Companies Profiled in the report
- Akcros Chemicals
- Albemarle Corporation
- Arch Chemicals Inc
- Champion Technologies
- Lubrizol
- Anpath Group Incorporated
- Baker Hughes Incorporated
- Ashland Inc.
- BWA Water Additives
- Sigma-Aldrich
