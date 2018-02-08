Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Biocides Mark. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of biocides over the period of 2017 – 2023. According to report the global biocides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global biocides market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

The recent report identified that Asia Pacific dominated the global biocides market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the biocides market worldwide.

Global Biocides Market by Application

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Wood Preservation

Paints and Coatings

Water Treatment

Boilers

Oil & gas

Fuels

HVAC

Others

Global Biocides Market by Product

Organosulfurs

Organic acids

Phenolic

Nitrogen

Halogen Compound

Metallic Compounds

Others

Global Biocides Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Akcros Chemicals

Albemarle Corporation

Arch Chemicals Inc

Champion Technologies

Lubrizol

Anpath Group Incorporated

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Ashland Inc.

BWA Water Additives

Sigma-Aldrich

