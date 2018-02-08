Infinium Global Research has added a new report on Bioactive Materials Market. The report presents analysis of global as well as regional markets of bioactive materials over the period of 2017 – 2023. Moreover, the growth matrix presented by Infinium Global Research identifies the key investment markets in the near future, this will not only help the companies to understand the competitive position in the global bioactive materials market but also make strategic decisions to capture the most lucrative markets in the near future. The market size is presented in terms of value for the historic year 2015 and estimated for forecast period of 2017 to 2023.

Get 15% discount for early purchase of Global Bioactive Materials Market report by clicking the following link, Use code IGRD15 to request the discount in the given form

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/Reports/requestdiscount/1081

The recent report identified that Asia Pacific dominated the global bioactive materials market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the bioactive materials market worldwide.

The report segments the global bioactive materials market on the basis of type, materials, and application.

Global Bioactive Materials Market by Type

Granules

Powders

Moldables & Injectables

Others

Global Bioactive Materials Market by Materials

Composite

Glass

Glass Ceramic

Others

Global Bioactive Materials Market by Application

Bioengineering

Dentistry

Surgery

Others

Global Bioactive Materials Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

Biomatlante

Arthrex Inc.

Pulpdent Corporation

Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oy.

Lasak s.r.o.

Zimmer Holdings Inc.

Medtronic Inc.,

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes

C.I. TAKIRON Corporation

About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business intelligence company that provides its clients with market information services, solutions, and reports. The intelligence reports include qualitative as well as quantitative information, which are blended using forecasting models in order to project future market demand. Our panels of Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), Analysts, and Consultants use numerous data gathering tools in order to provide you with detailed information on the market as well as a preview of its projected growth. Our repository includes the largest and most credible databases, through which we determine various qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market to provide you with an in-depth business intelligence report.

Infinium Global Research reports and consulting services cover numerous sectors, which include healthcare, chemicals, materials, energy, packaged goods, food and beverages, technology, and communications. These reports provide readers with market insights and detailed analysis of market segments to possible micro levels. Our reports, with stratified research methodology and wider scope of analysis, provide clients with crucial insights and information to meet their every requirement.

Contact US:

sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com

Website: www.infiniumglobalresearch.com