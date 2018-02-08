For many people, although all people said that the car network will be strong in the future and it will change our lives, a lot of people don’t know what it means. Generally speaking, connect the car and external world to achieve intelligent dynamic information service, intelligent control, and traffic management.

The vehicle network is divided into three stages, the in-car network, the vehicle-mounted mobile Internet and the vehicular network. Among them, the vehicle-mounted mobile Internet is a technology application that is the most direct experience of vehicle networking technology, it refers to the vehicle through CDMA/3G/4G communication technology and the Internet wireless connection.

AZDOME HS790B is a vehicle mobile Internet black technology product, greatly expanded and enhanced the car driving experience, which can well meet the needs of the young people in the city who are more convenient and more humanized in the process of driving.

1，Intelligent operation

Through the Internet technology, AZDOME HS790B can realize the interaction between the vehicle owner and vehicle and the interaction between dual lens dash cam and automobile terminal. For example, after downloading Lucky Camera APP and binding to dash cam, the function of the recorder and remote control, position, GPS track query through a mobile phone can be set up.

2，Convenient traffic

AZDOME HS790B has the function of cloud electronic dog, it can actively search the fixed speed point around the perimeter through positioning technology, realize automatic warning, and avoid the danger of ticket.

3，Convenient life

AZDOME HS790B built-in wireless WiFi module, through the mobile Internet technology, can be incarnated as a mobile hotspot, sharing WiFi to other devices, can achieve the car intranet. You can also enjoy Internet life easily in your car.

In the age of “intelligence”, “car networking” technology will provide users with real personalized services. AZDOME HS790B also has the function of night-vision without light, which can improve travel efficiency, ensure driving safety and benefit everyone.