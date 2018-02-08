The report on Automotive Air Filters Market by application (passenger car, heavy & light commercial vehicles, and two wheelers), product (cabin, and intake), end-user (aftermarket, and OEM) trends analysis and forecasts up to 2023 studies the market sizes, key trends and opportunities in the main geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World. According to the report the Global Automotive Air Filters Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

The recent report on global automotive air filters market identified that Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive air filters market over the last couple of years, while emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth in the automotive air filters market worldwide.

The report segments the global automotive air filters market on the basis of application, product, and end-user.

Global Automotive Air Filters Market by Application

Passenger car

Heavy & light commercial vehicles

Two

Global Automotive Air Filters Market by Product

Cabin

Intake

Global Automotive Air Filters Market by End-User

Aftermarket

OEM

Global Automotive Air Filters Market by Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Companies Profiled in the report

SogefiS.p.A.

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Valeo S.A.

Roki Co. Ltd

Mann+Hummel

Mahle GmbH.

Lydall Inc.

Denso Corporation

Cummins Inc.

Clarcor Inc.

