According to a new report Global Automation-as-a-Service Market, published by KBV research, the Global Automation-as-a-Service Market size is expected to reach $7.4 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 27% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Solution market holds the largest market share in Global Automation-as-a-Service Market by Component in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.8% during (2017 – 2023).

The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company are the forerunners in the Automation-as-a-Service market.

KBV Cardinal Matrix – Automation-as-a-Service Market

Automation-as-a-Service Market

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Operations & IT Automation-as-a-Service Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 24.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 25.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Finance Automation-as-a-Service Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 30.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Human Resource Automation-as-a-Service Market.Source: KBV Research Analysis, Company Publications and Secondary Research

The Rule-Based Automation market holds the largest market share in Global Automation-as-a-Service Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Knowledge-Based Automation market is expected to witness a CAGR of 31.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Automation-as-a-Service Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 24.9 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare would attain market value of $926.9 million by 2023. Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 27.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Automation-as-a-Service Market have been discussed in the report with the competitive analysis and elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Pegasystems, Inc., Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism, UiPath, NICE Ltd., and Kofax.

Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Size Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services

Professional

Managed

By Business Function

Operations & IT

Finance

Human Resource

Sales & Marketing

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Type

Knowledge-Based Automation

Rule-Based Automation

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America Automation-as-a-Service Market Size

US Automation-as-a-Service Market Size

Canada Automation-as-a-Service Market Size

Mexico Automation-as-a-Service Market Size

Rest of North America Automation-as-a-Service Market Size

Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market

Germany Automation-as-a-Service Market

UK Automation-as-a-Service Market

France Automation-as-a-Service Market

Russia Automation-as-a-Service Market

Spain Automation-as-a-Service Market

Italy Automation-as-a-Service Market

Rest of Europe Automation-as-a-Service Market

Asia Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market

China Automation-as-a-Service Market

Japan Automation-as-a-Service Market

India Automation-as-a-Service Market

South Korea Automation-as-a-Service Market

Singapore Automation-as-a-Service Market

Malaysia Automation-as-a-Service Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Automation-as-a-Service Market

LAMEA Automation-as-a-Service Market

Brazil Automation-as-a-Service Market

Argentina Automation-as-a-Service Market

UAE Automation-as-a-Service Market

Saudi Arabia Automation-as-a-Service Market

South Africa Automation-as-a-Service Market

Nigeria Automation-as-a-Service Market

Rest of LAMEA Automation-as-a-Service Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

Pegasystems, Inc.

Automation Anywhere, Inc.

Blue Prism

UiPath

NICE Ltd.

Kofax

