Global Aircraft Seating Market by Seat Type (First Class, Business, Premium Economy, and Economy), by Aircraft Type (Wide body, Narrow body, Regional Transport Aircraft), by Fit (Line Fit and Retro Fit), and by Geography – Forecast To 2021

Study Objectives of Aircraft Seating Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Aircraft Seating Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyse the Aircraft Seating Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment by types and applications

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Aircraft Seating Market

Market Synopsis of Aircraft Seating Market

The global Aircraft Seating Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2016-2021.

As per the MRFR analysis, growing fleet size, increased passenger traffic, investment in cabin interior products, passenger comfort, demand for light weight and fuel efficient aircraft are driving the market growth. Whereas, growing backlogs and issues in aircraft seat design are the key challenges to the market.

Key Findings

• APAC market was valued at $XX billion in 2015, and is expected to reach $XX billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of around 12%

• Retrofit seating market will grow significantly along with line fit market

• Wide body will dominate the market, but over the forecast period narrow body will outpace the segment in terms of growth and investment

Key Players

The leading market players in the global Aircraft Seating Market primarily include B/E Aerospace, Zodiac Aerospace S.A., Geven S.P.A., Aviointeriors, Sogerma S.A., Acro Aircraft Seating Ltd., Haeco Americas, ZIM Flugsitz GmbH, Aviationscouts GmbH, and Recaro Aircraft Seating Gmbh & Co. Kg.

Regional and Country Analysis of Aircraft Seating Market

In 2015, there were around 22,000 aircraft in service, majority of them from North America. This figure is likely to double in the next 20 years to reach around 40,000 aircraft. Improved affordability and accessibility will stimulate demand for air travel in established markets and meet the emerging travel needs of the growing middle-class population in the region.

By 2021, EMEA is likely to lead the market with a market share of around 38%, followed by Americas and APAC. In APAC region, there were around 6,000 aircraft in service in 2015 which is expected to have around 13,460 new aircraft over the next two decades. These factors will drive the demand for aircraft seating market.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• Americas (North & Latin)

o US

o Canada

o Brazil

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o U.K

o Rest of Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia/New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• UAE,

• Kuwait

• Israel

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

The market report for Aircraft Seating Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

