Protective equipment supplier Adenna recently announced that it is continuing to expand its glossary of terms. The company indicated that the glossary of terms is located on its website at http://www.adenna.com/glossary/ . Adenna described the glossary as a helpful resource for those who are interested in learning more about protective equipment.

Adenna went on to mention that many of the terms that are frequently used in the protective equipment industry are unfamiliar to the average person. The company indicated that the purpose of providing a glossary is to familiarize people with some of those terms. Adenna went on to state that the glossary will continue to expand, so that readers can stay up to date on the latest industry terms. Adenna also stated that it does have customer service representatives on hand to further clarify any of the terms in the glossary, as well as field any questions about protective equipment.

Adenna went on to give some examples of terms included in the newly expanded glossary. According to Adenna, some of the terms included in the expanded glossary include “elongation,” which the company describes as the length that a glove can be stretched before it breaks; “calcium carbonate,” which Adenna describes as a mold release agent that is added in production to help the release of gloves from the hand molds or formers; and “permeation,” which the company describes as movement of a substance though a thin film, such as a glove, on a molecular level. The company indicated that this is a small sampling of the ever-expanding list of terms. More company information can be found at https://plus.google.com/115315940123490965981

In its concluding remarks, Adenna provided information about its products and services. Adenna indicated that it has been marketing and distributing a variety of hand protection and healthcare products since 1997. The company also pointed out that it utilizes a worldwide distribution network. Regarding its customer service, Adenna stated that it serves the needs of customers across a variety of industries. Adenna shared that such industries include the healthcare, dental, automotive, industrial, laboratory, law enforcement, safety, tattoo, sanitary maintenance, and veterinary care industries.

