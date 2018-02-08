Market Highlights

Whether a Server Racks, War room, development department or a laboratory, there are zones where security is a major concern persuaded by increased prevalence of trespassing, theft or attacks on property. Access control systems effectively control the access of authorized persons to protected zones without unnecessary obstruction and annoying rattling of keys. Access Control is a security tool which allows the person to modify the security for certain things and control on the basis of user access. In other words it allows deciding who can use or see the resources. Access Control Systems provide a high degree of security and is superior to conventional locking systems in many fields.

In keeping with the times, Access Control solution is not only for doors but also for door operators, elevators and car park barriers as well as multi-storey car parks and underground car parks. Reliable helpers for machine control and activation of electronic equipment offers a dependent unlocking mechanism. The demands on security and the particular environments are always unique and so Access Control systems offer appropriate features to meet the demand from the central keypad to no authorized code evaluation; from alarm code to door interlock function.

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global Access Control Market is poised to witness a rapid growth in the recent future, in terms of value and volume. Globally the market for access control is predicted to grow with a striking rate of CAGR; witnessing an exponential growth by the end of the forecasting period (2016 – 2027).

The main driver for this market is increasing security loopholes and hacking. A fairly stable in its use of technology the Access Control industry has witnessed advances in the IP world coupled with new credential technologies, such as NFC and Biometrics, the industry is gradually evolving. Increasingly IT departments are becoming more involved in security and integration with IT systems, along with Cloud Computing, will bring some exciting challenges in the times ahead. PSIM (Physical Security Information Management) is trending with a new IEC Access Control standard currently being developed. The advent industry is also keeping a tab on needs of other facilities management technologies such as CCTV and VOIP, states the MRFR Research Analyst while commenting upon this deep diving study report, presented through more than 100 market data tables and figures, widely spread over 125 pages.

Request a Sample report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1089

The key players in the market of Access Control are- Gemalto (Netherlands), Allegion (Ireland), Assa Abloy (Sweden), Gunnebo Security Group (Sweden) Tyco International Plc (Ireland) Crossmatch Technologies, Inc.(U.S.), NEC Corporation (Japan), Oberthur Technologies (France), Allegion, Plc (Ireland), Honeywell Security Group (U.S.) among others.

With presence of several small players that operate at regional level and large multinational vendors Access Control market appears to be highly competitive. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, collaboration, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. For instance, In June 2016, Allegion’s subsidiary SimonsVoss launched a product as keyless locking system. In July 2016, Gemalto announced that YES Bank is using Gemalto system to secure mobile payment transactions

Industry News

January 2018 – Dahua technologies, a leading video surveillance provider, launched master access controller featuring large range of application sectors such as business parks, banks, libraries and commercial sectors. The master access controller is integrated with an alarm of 8 zones, synchronizing NTP, DST, and P2P and also allows third party integration services. Also, the system can work offline as well and ensures uninterrupted operation.

December 2017 – WaveLynx Technologies, physical security reader provider introduced wall mount access reader. The access reader can support high-end encryption method required by many government applications and improves interoperability among access control.

December 2017 – Dusun Electron Ltd., a leading provider of wireless human-computer interaction solution, announced about its new innovation of facial recognition based access control solution. The new solution is expected to provide accurate identity confirmation using video and IR cameras. The new solution can also function with fingerprint, QR code and mobile phone apps

Get a Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/access-control-market

Global Access Control Market – Synopsis

The ever increasing need for a high level of data and identity security in corporate firms will lead to the growth of this market. In recent times, the need for access control solutions like biometrics and smart cards has increased owing to the recent rise in the number of terrorist attacks and criminal activities. Since most corporate employees use their mobile devices to access company data, the demand for access control solutions will increase significantly as these devices are highly vulnerable to attacks.

MEFR has estimated eminent factors, such as the introduction of contactless access control solutions, to drive the prospects for market growth during the estimated period. Contactless access control is primarily used in the utility sector like oil and gas, water treatment plants, and construction sites. Hand geometry coupled with smart devices like tablets, laptops, and notebooks allows the contactless approach, as an image of the palm can be captured with the camera of a mobile device and can then be used to secure these devices and applications from hackers and viruses while providing access to authenticated users.

Global Access Control Market – Regional Analysis

Currently, North America is dominating the market of Access Control with a substantial market share which has been valued at immensely in the year 2015. High proliferation rate in the internet security is one of major factor which is boosting the market in North America. Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market with a considerable rate of a CAGR and stands as second biggest market for Access Control. Europe stands as third biggest market with a noticeable market share which has been growing leaps and bounds.