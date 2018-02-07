Voice over LTE Market is a digital packet voice servicewhich is delivered over internet protocol (IP) via LTE network access. Thetechnology also empowers the network operators for providing rich video andvoice calling services. It allows the operators to optimize their spectrumefficiency and utilize their IMS infrastructure thereby adding value to theirexisting plans. It allows the telecom operators to offer new standards based onvarious services such as Rich Communication Services (RCS). It includesvoicemail, video, instant messaging, real time language translation and videocalling. The RCS reduces the timing interval to connect VoLTE calls and improvethe device’s battery life over other applications.

Increasing demand for richer and more reliable voiceservices is expected to drive the Voice over LTE Market. Increased spectrumefficiency is expected to support the industry demand from 2017 to 2025. Thedeclining revenue of SMS and traditional voice calling owing to cheaperinternet packs and new upcoming technologies have driven the demand for theVoLTE services in recent years. Increased deployment of LTE networks and highspeed package access (HSPA) has attracted varied telecom operators to enterinto this industry.

The necessity of receiver and transmitter (communicationdevices) supporting VoLTE technology, high pricing structure and limited 4Gcoverage is expected to restrain the industry growth over the forecasttimeline. As voice calling, internet surfing and video streaming will beconsidered under same data plan, the customers will eventually consume moredata ending up paying high for the data charges.

However, increasing competition amongst telecom operators toacquire 4G space, growing adoption of VoLTE supported devices and stabilizedprices is expected to influence the market dynamics over the forecasttimeframe. For instance, in June 2017, Sprint announced an unlimited data planfor a year in the U.S. for the customers who switch from AT&T, Verizon orT-Mobile. Earlier this year, the major U.S. cellphone carriers have launchedunlimited data plans of which Sprint has launched this plan as a strategy totarget maximum subscribers on their network.

Indian telecom operator Reliance has launched freeintroductory Jio 4G net services for 6 months in India as a strategy to acquirethe maximum market share. This introductory offer has benefited Reliance Jio toacquire the maximum market share in its launching phases of Indian telecomindustry. Moreover, the company is also offering its LYF smart mobiles forabout US$ 46 by integrating the business vertically thereby forcing otheroperators to slash their existing data prices. As an effect, Bharti Airtel, Ideaand Vodafone are planning to roll out VoLTE services in the country by the endof September 2017.

Request Sample :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29249

Key industry participants are AT&T Inc, VerizonWireless, Mitel Networks Corporation, Ericsson, LG Uplus, and Alcatel-Lucent.Mergers and acquisitions are the key competitive strategies adopted by theindustry players. For instance, in February 2016, Mitel Corporation hasdeployed voice and video over LTE in Indonesia through Smartfren telecomoperator. Indonesia is the fifth country where Mitel has introduced its VoLTEservices after North America and Europe by collaborating with telecom operatorsT-Mobile in US and 3UK in Europe.

In March 2015, Nokia Networks has implemented first VoLTEimplementation in Colombia and Latin America. In Colombia, Avantel has selectedNokia for deploying VoLTE services thereby starting the small cell LTE networksin the country.

AT&T is also focusing towards expanding Voice over LTE Marketroaming coverage in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, in February 2017, ithas launched its VoLTE services in Hong Kong and South Korea. The company hasprovided these services with collaboration with telecom operators SK Telecom inSouth Korea and SmarTone and CSL in Hong Kong. It has also launched VoLTEservices by collaborating with NTT Docomo in Japan and is focusing towardscollaborating with additional service providers.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market.It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiableprojections about market size. The projections featured in the report have beenderived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, theresearch report serves as a repository of analysis and information for everyfacet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets,technology, types, and applications.