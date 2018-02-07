Surgical energy devices are used during open as well as minimally invasive surgeries for performing procedures such as tissue cutting, dissection, and coagulation. Thermal energy generated by surgical energy devices is employed to perform these procedures. Conventional energy devices use electric energy or lasers to generate heat that performs tissue cutting, dissection, and coagulation. Developments in minimally invasive surgical procedures such as laparoscopy have led to development of ultrasonic electrosurgical devices. These devices use mechanical energy of vibrations, which generates heat. These vibrations break hydrogen bonds in a protein structure, which results in generation of extracellular and intracellular heat. This heat facilitates cutting and coagulation. Ultrasonic electrosurgical devices do not require grounding plates, which eliminates the need to pass the current through the patient’s body. This enables use of these devices in patients with metal implants such as joint implants, cardiac implants, and others.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/ultrasonic-electrosurgical-devices-market.html

Ultrasonic electrosurgical devices produce less heat, which avoids the charring effect. This makes them a preferred choice of surgeons in performing open and minimally invasive surgeries. These devices are being widely used in gynecology surgeries, bariatric surgeries, urology surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, and general surgeries. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe and rising access to health care facilities have led to surge in the number of surgeries worldwide. Rising demand for patient safety during surgeries is likely to increase the adoption for ultrasonic electrosurgical devices in the near future. Ultrasonic electrosurgical devices in the past were used for sealing of vessels measuring 3– 5 mm in diameter, while present-day devices have the ability to seal vessels measuring 7 mm in diameter. Moreover, there is no need to change the device to perform functions such as cutting, dissection, coagulation, and co-aptation. These factors are likely to drive the global ultrasonic electrosurgical devices market during the forecast period. However, ultrasonic electrosurgical consumables such as shears and blades are expensive and they have less durability compared to conventional electrosurgical devices. This factor is anticipated to restrain the market from 2017 to 2025.

The global ultrasonic electrosurgical devices market can be segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market can be divided into generators and consumables. The consumables segment comprises handheld devices such as shears, scalpels, and blades. Most of the consumables available in the market are disposable in nature or have a limited usage cycle. This factor is likely to contribute to the leading share held by the segment. Based on application, the market can be segmented into cardiology, gynecology, general surgery, urology, bariatric surgery, and others. The cardiology segment is likely to witness prominent growth during the forecast period. The general surgery segment is estimated to account for a leading share of the market from 2017 to 2025, owing to the large number of surgeries being performed in this segment. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is likely to register the maximum growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing number of these centers and rising number of minimally invasive surgeries.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35675

Geographically, the global ultrasonic electrosurgical devices market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to constitute a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of technologies and high health care expenditure in the region. Europe is anticipated to account for a significant share of the global market between 2017 and 2025. Increase in the number of surgeries performed in this region is projected to fuel the market in Europe during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing health care expenditure in the region.

Major players operating in the global ultrasonic electrosurgical devices market are Ethicon Endo-Surgery (a part of Johnson & Johnson), Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Söring GmbH, Advanced Instrumentations, Reach Surgical, and ITALIA MEDICA SRL.

Enquiry for discount on this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=35675

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com