Sharanya Narayani International School (SNIS) aims to develop students who think, inquire, act and reflect. Teaching and learning will stimulate analytical, logical, critical, creative, and reflective skills to help students become lifelong learners and responsible global citizens in an ever changing world. Show less
IB
Board:
IB
Class Range:
1-8
IGCSE
Board:
IGCSE
Address- 232/1, Thoranahalli, Chikkanahalli, Near Hoskote, Bangalore, Karnataka
Contact Number- +91-9901570066
website – http://snis.edu.in/
