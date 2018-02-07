Scope e-Knowledge Center, a leading provider of specialized knowledge services for publishers and information providers, is pleased to announce the launch of a free newsletter—OntoSpeak, on Monday, February 5, 2018.

OntoSpeak will cover all the new developments related to content intelligence, information architecture, knowledge modeling and the interplay of knowledge models and technologies to enhance discoverability and user experience in both enterprises and the publishing industry.

Furthermore, OntoSpeak liberates publishers, information product managers and enterprise content managers from the need to follow multiple websites, blogs, or message boards every day. It will provide a single window view on the companies, events, emerging technologies, business intelligence and insights from thought leaders in the smart content space.

OntoSpeak will be the third niche and specialized newsletter service from Scope e-Knowledge Center, the other two being Knowledgespeak, a comprehensive news service focusing on the STM information industry and Autospeak, which caters to the auto-parts aftermarket industry.

Speaking on OntoSpeak, Senthilvel Palanivelu (“Vel”), General Manager, Smart Content Services at Scope e-Knowledge Center said, “In the context of the growing interest in machine learning and artificial intelligence, identifying meaningful concepts and underlying semantic relationships and patterns are critical. Hence, knowledge models such as taxonomies, thesauri and ontologies are even more relevant than ever before”. He added, “We see a clear need for editorially curated content that will help readers to keep themselves informed with authoritative, precise and updated information from the knowledge modeling space”.

Tram Venkatraman, president of Scope e-Knowledge Center has this to say about OntoSpeak, “The experience we gained from publishing the Knowledgespeak and Autospeak newsletters and our editorial capabilities in delivering compelling content to our readers, has given us the confidence that we can provide unbiased content that will fill the knowledge gap in information life cycle management”.

