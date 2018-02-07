Valentine’s Day Promotion

Participation steps:

• Watch any Movie at PVR Cinemas between 2nd Feb and 12th Feb.

• Buy the Special Valentine Combo.

• Click a selfie with your Valentine Combo at PVR Cinemas.

• Post on facebook/ instagram/twitter/snapchat tagging PVR Cinemas using #lovebloomsatpvr.

Participation cities:

1. Delhi NCR

2. Mumbai

3. Bengaluru

4. Pune

5. Chandigarh

6. Cochi

7. Hyderabad

8. Chennai

9. Kolkata

10. Ahmedabad

11. Indore

Lucky couples will enjoy a memorable movie date with:

• Gold Class Tickets

• Complimentary Valentine Combo

• Free pick & drop in a cab

• Valentine’s Day Wish on the big screen

T&C Apply – as follows:

• The offer is available in above mentioned cities only, All Cinemas except

o In Delhi NCR – PVR Director’s Cut, PVR Ambience Gurugram & PVR Select Citywalk)

o In Mumbai – PVR ICON, Infiniti Mall Andheri (W)

• Only 2 tickets will be given to each winner. In the cities where we don’t have Gold Class viz – Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata & Ahmedabad the winners will get ticlets Recliner seats subject to availability.

• The winners can get their Valentine’s Day Wish projected on the big screen when they come for the show. The wish on the slide will be played only during that show.

• Only one Valentine Combo will be given complimentary to each winner and it will comprise of:

o 1 nos – Tub Popcorn

o 2 nos – Regular Pepsi

o 1 nos – Chocolate / Lollypop

• The free pick and drop will be provided to each winner to be shared with maximum one more person (ride for a couple only). Pick-up will be from one location only and to the nearest PVR Cinemas with Gold Class/ Recliners (in the cities where we don’t have Gold Class). The couple will be dropped to the location where they were picked from or where the couple chooses to be dropped – whichever is nearer. Both persons will be dropped at one location only.

• This is a limited period offer and PVR Cinemas reserves rights to withdraw the offer without any prior Notice.

• Contest will be live between 2nd and 12th February’18 only

• Winners will be informed on/by 13th February’18 and will be entitled to avail their gratifications on 14th February’18