A report reveals that majority of break-ins occur when homes are left unattended. Homeowners can enhance home security with doors and window grilles from Kings Security Doors.

[ALEXANDRIA, 07/02/2018] – Most break-ins in residential areas occur when homes are unattended, reveals a report by the National Roads and Motorists’ Association (NRMA). According to NRMA’s corporate communications manager, Mary Louise Dare, homeowners must prioritise home security measures. She also mentions that homeowners must be aware of potential vulnerabilities around their property. Kings Security Doors offers home security solutions.

Home Security Measures

Thieves will take any chance to break and enter, says the NRMA report.

Several factors motivate thieves to break in a home, such as a mailbox full of unclaimed mail, no house lights on at night or trees or shrubs that provide leverage to windows. Based on a survey, most thieves are opportunists who wander in residential areas searching for homes that are easy to break in and are less likely to attract attention from neighbours.

The NRMA highly recommends that homeowners make sure that all their doors and windows are secured and locks are in good condition. They should consider installing heavy-duty security doors and windows in their home to deter burglary.

Using Window Grilles

Kings Security Doors offers customisable steel security windows. The company can design and manufacture simple security window grilles and laser-cut steel windows that suit various home exteriors.

Kings Security doors has a mobile showroom that allows clients to view sample window grille designs available. Based on the custom or existing design, the company provides a free measurement and quote right away. When the construction of the grilles is complete, the company’s professional team returns to the clients’ home for the installation of the grilles.

About Kings Security Doors

For over 20 years, Kings Security Doors has been providing security solutions to residential properties across Sydney. The company designs, manufactures and installs a broad range of heavy-duty and stylish security doors, window grilles and gates. Their products have protected over 40,000 residential properties to date.

For more information on their home security products, visit http://www.kingssecuritydoors.com.au.