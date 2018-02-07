Pre-pregnancy genetic testing contains a collection of tests used to distinguish hereditary anomalies in a gestating hatchling. Hereditary anomalies can cause serious circumstances later on, bringing about mental hindrance, strokes, loss of motion, heart conditions, and so forth. Examination of the hereditary makeup of the embryo through pre-pregnancy genetic testing enables gynecologists to recognize such conditions and set up a treatment procedure. Chromosomal variations from the norm, for example, 18 (Edwards disorder) and trisomy 13 (Patau disorder) are among the conditions that can be recognized through pre-pregnancy genetic testing.

Global Pre-pregnancy Genetic Testing Market

Pre-pregnancy genetic testing comprises a suite of tests used to identify genetic abnormalities in a gestating fetus. Genetic abnormalities can cause severe conditions later on, resulting in mental retardation, strokes, paralysis, cardiac conditions, etc. Examination of the genetic makeup of the fetus through pre-pregnancy genetic testing allows gynecologists to identify such conditions and prepare a treatment plan. Chromosomal abnormalities such as trisomy 13 (Patau syndrome) and 18 (Edwards syndrome) are among the conditions that can be identified through pre-pregnancy genetic testing.

The global pre-pregnancy genetic testing market is expanding due to the increasing awareness among expecting mothers about the benefits of conducting genetic testing early on. This allows expecting parents to prepare mentally as well as financially to support a child who could have special needs. The increasing technological innovation in the medical field and extensive research into genetics to understand the causal links between gene expression and phenotypical features have also benefited the global pre-pregnancy genetic testing market, by making the testing processes more reliable, efficient, and convenient.

Global Pre-pregnancy Genetic Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing awareness among expecting parents about genetic conditions and the possibility of identifying them early on has been the result of the improving living standards of the global population. The increased average age of mothers, due to the rising preference among urban parents to delay pregnancy, has also played a significant role in driving the demand for pre-pregnancy genetic testing. Along with the awareness, the number of parents who can afford comprehensive pre-pregnancy genetic testing has also increased substantially in the last few decades. These factors have resulted in a growing demand for pre-pregnancy genetic testing.

Technological innovation in genetic testing equipment and procedures has also made the testing procedures more reliable and convenient. The increased convenience of advanced pre-pregnancy genetic testing has been particularly important for the global market, as the rising preference for minimally invasive medical procedures has added to the demand for modern pre-pregnancy genetic testing. The increasing health care expenditure in developing economies has also helped the pre-pregnancy genetic testing market.

Currently, the high prices of pre-pregnancy genetic testing are the major restraint acting on the global market for the same. This is a major issue in developing countries, where, despite the rampant urbanization and improving living standards of the vast middle class, pre-pregnancy genetic testing remains unaffordable for the majority. Technological innovation and the increasing demand for pre-pregnancy genetic tests will help market players offer these services at affordable rates.

Global Pre-pregnancy Genetic Testing Market: Regional Overview

The global pre-pregnancy genetic testing market has traditionally been dominated by North America. The advanced health care infrastructure established in North America and the high purchasing power of North American consumers, which allows them to avail expensive medical services, have propelled this regional market. North America is also a major hub for medical research, including research into making pre-pregnancy genetic testing more affordable and convenient for the masses. This has made incorporation of technological advances into the existing health care scenario much easier, driving the regional pre-pregnancy genetic testing market.

In the coming years, Asia Pacific is likely to become a major regional player in the global market for pre-pregnancy genetic testing. The improving living standards of consumers in this region, rampant urbanization and widespread establishment of the accompanying infrastructure in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, and the increasing awareness about advanced medical procedures in the region are the major factors propelling the Asia Pacific pre-pregnancy genetic testing market at present.

Major players operating in the global pre-pregnancy genetic testing market include Illumina, Inc., Sequenom Laboratories, Natera, Inc., BGI Health, and Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc.

