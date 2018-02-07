Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on “Global Phosphate Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022”– Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

OCP S.A., Mosaic Co, Agrium Inc, Eurochem, Kazphosphate LLC, OJSC Phosagro AG, Prayon S.A, Solvay-Rohdia, Vale S.A., Akron OAO among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Phosphate Market that are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Phosphate Market – Overview

In 2017, the prices and margins have moved up sharply and fundamentally continue to look positive heading into the upcoming application season. Several developments are driving up prices of global phosphate market. Global shipments of phosphate are projected to post solid gains in 2018 as a result of lower channel inventories as well as strong agronomic and economic demand drivers. The sale of phosphate are off to a fast start this year because distributors who deferred purchases as prices declined last year are now scrambling to cover large commitments due to prices rise in the year 2018. Also, the chinese export availability has declined due to a take-off of domestic shipments and drop in phosphate industry output. Additionally, rain storms and large swells have delayed peak phosphate shipments out of the large Jorf Lasfar facility in Morocco. Overall, it looks like new capacity will not be deliver until later this year or in 2018. These recent developments have brought the global phosphate market into a much tighter balance however due to growing demand and rising price per tones of phosphate across the globe, the global phosphate capacity is expected to increase in near future.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

November 2016 – Belgian phosphate producer EcoPhos has signed a joint venture agreement with Egypt’s Evergrow to build a dicalcium phosphate plant as part of a 50:50 joint venture. The venture will construct a plant in Sadat City, 95 km from Cairo, to produce 110,000 t/y DCP for animal feed. The complex will also comprise plants to produce 100,000 t/y low-cadmium fertilizer, 198,000 t/y sulfuric acid and 60,000 t/y calcium chloride. The overall investment costs are estimated at $120 million. The joint venture will fulfill the growing demand of di-calcium phosphate in the region and will help the company to increase its market share across the globe.

March 2016 – Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd and EcoPhos of Belgium planned to invest about rupees 526 crore for setting up a plant to produce 200,000 metric tonne per annum (MTPA) of animal feed grade di-calcium phosphate at Dahej, Gujarat. Two companies had signed a memorandum of understanding for the formation of joint venture in September 2014. GNFC will provide the raw materials for the JV project, EcoPhos will market the output of the JV’s production site at Dahej through its animal feed division. The agreement would help the company to increase its market share in Asia Pacific and Europe region.

June 2017 – Sinochem Yunlong produced a record high of 306,200 tons of Monocalcium/Dicalcium Phosphate in 2016. Sinochem Yunlong adhered to internal management improvement, enhanced quality and efficiency, continued to push forward cost and consumption reduction and increased production efficiency. At the same time, Sinochem Yunlong strengthened process management, promoted quality enhancement and intensified the whole-process quality management. The average first acceptance rate in 2016 was above 99.6% and the product quality reached an internationally advanced level.

2015 – Prayon Inc. announced a significant investment in its di-calcium phosphates production platform in Augusta, Georgia, USA. The multimillion dollar investment expands the production capabilities of the plant by thirty-five percent through a significant debottlenecking project and a new packaging unit. This expansion enables Prayon to strengthen its presence in the growing global market. This additional capacity allows us to meet the increasing demand for our unique high-quality products, in particular in the dairy, nutritional, and baking segments in the region and across the globe.

Phosphate Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific region accounted largest market share in the Global Phosphate Market and expected to dominate during the forecast period due growing animal feed, food and chemical in the region. China being largest consumer, manufacturer and exporter of phosphate. India accounted second largest market share by value and volume in Asia Pacific region, and expected to grow with highest annual growth rate due to growing government initiative for quality animal feed in the countries and growing food demand in the due to rising population.. In addition to this, North America & Europe have witnessed incremental growth in Phosphate Market.

Competitive Landscape

The MRFR studies the key developments adopted by the companies between 2011 and 2016. Players in this market adopted various strategies to expand their footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies followed by most companies in the global phosphate market were agreements and collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and expansion. Due to growing demand of phosphate consumption in Asia Pacific region, the manufacturers in European region are expected to use acquisition strategy in the Asia Pacific and global market in future. Key major player are looking at the acquisition of the small manufacturers in China and Asia Pacific region to increase their market share in Asia Pacific region.



