The orthodontic equipment provider, Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab, offers an easy-to-use and effective oral appliance that prevents further health problems associated with Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

[North Lauderdale, 02/07/2018] – Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) affects about one in 20 American adults, making sleep difficult. Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab offers Elastic Mandibular Advancement, a tool that helps treat snoring and OSA.

Non-invasive and Effective Treatment

Elastic Mandibular Advancement (EMA) is an oral appliance designed to advance the mandible, permitting more airflow during sleep. The EMA resembles and fits like a retainer, making it easy to fit the product to the mouth.

Opening the bite is achievable through bite pads and interchangeable elastic straps, which provide different degrees of mandibular advancement. Mandibular positioning pushes the tongue forward, letting air flow through the oral pharynx without any restrictions.

Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab’s EMAs do not sacrifice comfort for functionality. The appliance’s flexible elastic straps allow the jaw to move in any direction while providing temporomandibular joint (TMJ) comfort.

The oral appliance also covers both arches of the mouth, providing stability. Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab explains, “The 2.0-mm thick bases provide retention to prevent movement of the teeth as it advances the mandible.”

Preventing Health Complications

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute found that obstructive sleep apnea lowers blood oxygen levels, thus increasing the risk of developing multiple health disorders. Just a few of these disorders include:

• Cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis, heart attacks, and heart failure

• Asthma

• Glaucoma

• Motor skill deficiency

People who suffer from OSA must not ignore these potential health problems. For all those with snoring and OSA problems, Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab readily provides EMAs to eliminate health risks.

About Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab

Dedicated to helping clients achieve complete oral health, Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab supplies dental professionals and end-clients alike with quality products that enhance orthodontic health. Offering everything from distalizers to orthodontic aligners, Orthodenco Orthodontic Lab covers the full spectrum of orthodontic needs. The company also specializes in digital 3D printing of orthodontic materials, providing fully personalized solutions for clients.

Visit http://www.orthodenco.com/ today for more information.